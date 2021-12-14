A Very Legal Blonde 3: Reese Witherspoon Speaks About The Project

Reese Witherspoon dropped in this week to say what her fans wanted to hear: A very legal blonde 3 is underway and they are currently focused on script tasks. The libretto for this third installment will come from Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, while Jamie Suk will direct the project. Witherspoon herself, in addition to starring in the film, is also producing it with Lauren Neusadter and Marc Platt. The story will introduce us to a working mother and Elle Woods, according to MGM Studios president Pamela Abdy.

A very legal blonde 3 is immersed in script tasks

“We are working on the script at the moment and, when we have a script, we will make the movie“As Reese Witherspoon expressed it in an interview with Variety recently. She has indicated that she does not lose contact with Mindy Kaling, and that they talk” all the time “about the project. Witherspoon herself has not hesitated when it comes to point out that they are “super excited” about the idea of ​​shaping A very legal blonde 3.

Kaling by The Office Y The Mindy Project, is in charge of writing the libretto together with the producer of Brooklyn nine-nine, Dan Goor. When they were announced to be part of the team, Kaling herself took it upon herself to offer an outline of her approach to the project: “Elle Woods is an icon, showing that you can be feminine and smart at the same time”, he pointed out. Both writers reportedly promise to put “a whole new twist” on the story.

When will the script be ready? At the moment we do not have a specific date. However, Abdy indicated that they hope to have it sometime in the first trimester. As for the plot to follow A very legal blonde 3, the president of MGM Studios asked the following questions: “How will we see Elle Woods at 40? She is a mother with a thriving career”. We assume that, from that premise, anything can happen.

