A documentary series about the history of Xbox

Image : Xbox

If you have nothing to do right now and you like video games, you have an appointment with Power On: The Xbox Story. It is a six-part documentary series produced by Microsoft in which it tells precisely that, the history of its console from its birth to the present day.

The complete series is already available on YouTube, but you will have to reserve some time to watch it because there are six chapters of 40 minutes each. In them they tell how the console project began from the first sketches until it became a reality (gigantic remote included) and how it has changed throughout its different versions. Of course, they include such famous episodes as the three red lights of death, or Microsoft’s attempt to buy Nintendo that came out regular.

Image : Xbox

Personally, I have a special affection for the Xbox because I was present during the presentation of the original console. A group of journalists from different countries commented on the new device (in a time when the PlayStation was god in the world of consoles) looking at her with a frown.

“It will not succeed,” one commented. -It has hardly any games, its design is so horrible that it looks Soviet and is full of bugs.-

“Yeah, well,” replied a colleague beside him. -The same they said about Windows and here we are.-

Twenty years have passed since that and indeed here we are. It’s a pleasure to see that Xbox not only succeeded, but continues to rub shoulders with PlayStation. [Xbox]