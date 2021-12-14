90% of available bitcoin has already been mined, but the remaining 10% will take more than 100 years, according to Coindesk

Until this Monday, December 13, 90% of available bitcoins have been mined According to data from Blockchain.com, only 12 years after the first cryptocurrencies were acquired.

Although this means that 18.9 million coins of the maximum supply of 21 million are on the open market, the extraction of the remaining 10% is not expected to occur for at least 100 years, specifically for 2140 based on bitcoin’s estimates and reduction schedules, according to CoinDesk.

This reduction occurs approximately every four years, just when the number of new coins entering circulation is reduced, a process that makes it increasingly difficult to obtain the remaining currency. So far miners receive approximately 6.25 bitcoins for each mined block, but this figure will drop by half in 2024.

We may never see all the bitcoins in circulation

Although a large number of the coins are already available, it is estimated that approximately 3.7 million bitcoin has been lost so far for three main reasons, Satoshi Nakamoto’s “save”, lost keys, and intentionally burned coins.

In the first case there are approximately 1.1 million bitcoin that were mined in the first months of their existence and that they have not been touched by Satoshi, so they are practically out of circulation.



Photo: Mirko Tobias Schäfer

Then there are those of those owners who they need access to their private passwords to transfer their coins, but by not having them, they also lose the ability to spend their funds. In this category, the cases of people who have discarded hard drives that contained the coin or that upon death they leave their accounts blocked, of which, according to Chainalysis, 3.7 million have not been touched in at least half a decade.

In the latter case, there are those coins that have been intentionally sent to one of several “burning addresses”, that is custom bitcoin sites that do not have private keys and where any bitcoin sent will disappear, with what has already been eliminated from circulation the equivalent of about 30 million dollars.

Image: Marco Verch