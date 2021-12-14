66 migrants remain hospitalized; 31 will undergo surgical procedures: Health of Chiapas

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ, Chis. (apro) .- The head of the State Health Secretariat, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos, confirmed that there are 42 migrants discharged, but there are still 66 hospitalized.

The foregoing, by updating the information on the health status of the people who were injured after the accident on December 9 on the Chiapa de Corzo-Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway section, which killed 55.

The state official said that a total of 114 injured people were admitted, after another three patients were hospitalized on Saturday the 11th. Of that universe, 66 migrants remain hospitalized, 42 have been discharged and six lost their lives due to the severity of the injuries, he said.

Likewise, he detailed that of the 66 patients who still receive care in different hospital units of the Metropolitan Region of the state, five are in very serious conditions in the intensive care area, and the medical diagnosis for the rest of the injured people is of serious and delicate stable.

He explained that, by the Ministry of Health, 30 patients are treated at the General Hospital “Dr. Jesús Gilberto Gómez Maza ”; five in the Berriozábal Basic Community Hospital, and in the Acala, Chiapa de Corzo and Cintalapa basic community hospitals, two patients in each.

At the General Hospital “Dr. Belisario Domínguez ”from Issste, he added, there are six patients; in the General Hospital “Vida Mejor” of the Isstech, four; in the General Hospital of Zone number 2 of the IMSS, six; and in the Mexican Red Cross, nine.

Cruz Castellanos also mentioned that as soon as their health permits, 31 patients will have to undergo surgical procedures, most of them due to a diagnosis of trauma.

Among other general data on the group of migrants who receive medical attention, he pointed out that 80% are of Guatemalan nationality and in a lesser number from Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

“On the instructions of Governor Rutilio Escandón Cadenas, more than 140 beds were available from the Issste, Isstech and the Ministry of Health in order to respond to the demand for care required by this health emergency,” he said.