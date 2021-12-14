66 migrants remain hospitalized; 31 will undergo surgical procedures: Health of Chiapas

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ, Chis. (apro) .- The head of the State Health Secretariat, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos, confirmed that there are 42 migrants discharged, but there are still 66 hospitalized.

The foregoing, by updating the information on the health status of the people who were injured after the accident on December 9 on the Chiapa de Corzo-Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway section, which killed 55.

The state official said that a total of 114 injured people were admitted, after another three patients were hospitalized on Saturday the 11th. Of that universe, 66 migrants remain hospitalized, 42 have been discharged and six lost their lives due to the severity of the injuries, he said.

