60,000 million dollars has the most influential woman in the world for Forbes who surpasses Rihan …

Every year Forbes magazine builds its famous list of billionaires and most influential people worldwide. Just a few days ago, the famous magazine published the list of the most powerful women in the world that include: businesswomen, celebrities and even members of royalty.

Despite the fact that Rihanna is considered the richest female artist in the world, the number one position in this prestigious ranking is taken by another person not so well known, but with a truly impressive fortune.

This is MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. Scott’s fortune is around $ 60 billion. Scott is the third richest woman in the world, behind Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, heir to L’Oreal, who has a fortune of 73,000 million dollars and Alice Walton, heir to Walmart, who has a fortune of 61,800 million dollars. . Forbes has positioned Bezos’s ex as the most powerful and influential in the world, thanks to a commitment to donate half of her fortune throughout her life. In less than two years, he has donated more than $ 8 billion to foundations and non-profit organizations, thus fulfilling the Forbes premise of naming the most powerful person who has contributed the most to society.

The second position is held by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, and in position number three is the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. Among the top 10 places is the Spanish Ana Patricia Botín, president of Banco Santander, occupying the seventh position on the list.

The first celebrity to appear on the list is the famous American presenter Oprah Winfrey, occupying the twenty-third position. The presenter has a fortune of 2 billion dollars, the product of her successful work on television.

In position number 68 is Rihanna, the richest singer in the world. The Barbadian entered the selective group of billionaires thanks to the fortune made with her makeup line Fenty Beauty and her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Riri’s fortune, from the income of her two personal brands, has positioned her above Queen Elizabeth II, who is ranked number 70 on the list.

Very close to Rihanna, at number 74, is actress Reese Witherspoon, famous for her portrayal of Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde.”. The actress has made a fortune of 900 million dollars by selling her company called: Hello Sunshine, a production company with content focused on women.

In position 76 is the Queen B, Beyoncé, who has managed to raise 250 million dollars just with her concert tour “On the Run II” and in position number 78 is singer Taylor Swift, since it managed to position in the position number 1 the remake of its previous albums.