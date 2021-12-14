$ 300,000 NFT Monkey Avatar Sells 100 Times Cheaper

The NFT was immediately bought by a bot that paid an extra fee of $ 34,000 to ensure the speed of the transaction.

The non-expendable token (NFT) Bored Ape # 3,547, which is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, was sold last Saturday for 0.75 ethers, or $ 3,066, reports CNet.

However, the price of the piece had to be 100 times higher, the user who carried out the transaction, identified as Max, told the portal.

BAYC # 3547 was accidentally sold for $ 3,066. Max (the owner of Ape) made the fat fingers mistake 🙁 and mistakenly wrote 0.75 ETH instead of 75 ETH (300 thousand dollars) for listing price. We have to double check when listing expensive items. @maxnaut Broo I really feel sorry 😢 pic.twitter.com/6KmjkXaoi9 – BΞ90 (@ 90BE90) December 14, 2021

“How did it happen? A lack of concentration, I suppose. I list a lot of articles every day and I was just not paying adequate attention,” said the netizen. Max explained that the NFT was immediately bought by a ‘bot’ that paid an extra $ 34,000 to guarantee the speed of the operation.

“It was gone instantly before I could click cancel, and so $ 250,000 was lost,” Max said.

After the transaction, Bored Ape No. 3,547 appeared again on the OpenSea portal, specializing in the sale of NFT, where it currently sells for 85 ethers (about $ 320,000).

‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ is an NFT collection of 10,000 ape avatars created on the Ethereum blockchain, each of which has unique traits. Ownership of one of these avatars works like a BAYC membership card and grants access to exclusive benefits of that club.