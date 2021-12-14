2014 prediction about AMLO, Atlas and Cruz Azul goes viral; They call him Mhoni Seer’s dad | News from Mexico

Guadalajara Jalisco.- 2021 will remain in the history of Mexican soccer and Liga MX as the year in which Cruz Azul and Atlas were finally champions after a streak of 23 and 70 years, respectively, and in social networks a prediction dated 2104 in this regard was viralized, which relates the facts to the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when none of these events occurred.

The tweet is dated June 5, 2014, that is, 7 years ago, and it ensures that Cruz Azul and Atlas will be champions when “El Peje be president”, nickname with which it refers to AMLO.

#WhenElPejeSeaPresidente Cruz azul and atlas will be champions “, says the tweet by Jesús Hermoso (@chuy_hermoso), worthy of Nostradamus.

Prediction in a tweet about AMLO, Cruz Azul and Atlas goes viral and they ask for advice

The tweet of the prediction about AMLO, Cruz Azul and Atlas went viral, as almost 7 thousand people have retweeted it, in addition to the almost 9 thousand likes it accumulates.

This prediction was completed with the Atlas championship, since the last tournament was Cruz Azul champion and AMLO won the presidency in 2018 and this led to Jesus Hermoso being called “Nostradamus”, “prophet” and even “Mhoni’s father on the Internet. Seer “and there are already those who ask him for financial or love advice.

AMLO congratulates Atlas on his morning

Just at the beginning of his morning conference, AMLO congratulated the foxes who finally took the cup.

Atlas was also champion, congratulations, after 70 years, on penalties, congratulations to Atlas and all the fans ”, the president congratulated the rojinegros at the beginning of his morning.