‘John Wick: Parabellum’: 10 behind-the-scenes scenes from the movie with Keanu Reeves available on Netflix

Uriel linares

Keanu + a horse

The photo you didn’t know you needed as a background for your cell phone. In this behind-the-scenes image of John Wick: Parabellum we can observe Keanu reeves practicing his stunts while riding a horse and wearing jeans, boots and a sports helmet.

Get out of their way!

One thing is that Keanu reeves be one of the most beloved actors in the world, but to see him walk in mode John wick, with that seriousness, maybe it’s not something you want, it even looks intimidating. Especially with the entire production team at his side.

La Ruska Roma

One of the most powerful characters within John Wick: Parabellum is The Director (Anjelica huston), one of the high command of crime and who is in charge of Ruska Roma. And this is one of the moments where he talks to John (Keanu reeves) and decides to help him escape to Casablanca, Morocco.

Green screen

Of course Keanu reeves does a lot of his stunts, but there is a big difference between shooting guns, kicking some heads and driving over 200 kilometers per hour; therefore, it was necessary to shoot the scene of the chase on motorcycles from John Wick: Parabellum inside a set full of green screens. The rest was post-production magic.

The Adjudicator

When it comes to elite assassins, John (Keanu reeves) is not the only one in this world, therefore in John Wick: Parabellum we know The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon), an agent of the High Table, who received instructions to finish with the protagonist of the film. In the behind the scenes we can also see Ian McShane in this scene that overflows tension.

Love for dogs

If something describes the John Wick saga, it is the protagonist’s love for dogs. And in this behind-the-scenes photograph we see Keanu reeves being kissed by this friendly dog. It is also one of the funniest scenes in John Wick: Parabellum, where Zero (Mark Dacascos) is paralyzed being so close to John’s dog.

First of all, laughs on set

The final fight

By far, this is the most luxurious apartment on the Continental and to make it more spectacular, it is also the setting for the final battle in John Wick: Parabellum, where John (Keanu reeves) faces Zero (Mark Dacascos), one of the toughest assassins in the entire saga. And here we see one of the last conversations between Winston (Ian McShane) and his protégé.

No one can stop Halle Berry

Hey! Who said that Keanu reeves was she the only star to make her own action scenes? In fact, Halle berry he also physically prepared to do these melee fighting moments in John Wick: Parabellum.

Run like the wind!

And it’s not about shooting Toy story 2, is John Wick (Keanu reeves) riding at full speed, yes, If you look closely, this behind-the-scenes image will make you notice the security cables tied to the protagonist’s body because safety comes first.

