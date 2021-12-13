Xiaomi’s smart TV drops its price: it only costs 189 euros

Netflix, HBO, Disney +, DAZN … the best applications come to your living room.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home one of Xiaomi’s smart TVs. 32 inches, Android TV, high definition and a modern design with hardly any frames. The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A throw away its price, it’s yours for 189 euros.

Can be a great gift for the holidays, the perfect secondary TV or a screen to enjoy your favorite console. These are your main features.

Buy the Xiaomi smart TV at a discount

The Xiaomi TV incorporates a 32-inch HD LCD panel and a Dolby audio system. As we have pointed out, it comes with a beautiful design with hardly any frames, it will look really good in any corner.

We are talking about a very smart device, it comes with Android TV Incorporated. We are talking about the operating system created by Google for your TV, a software that will allow you to download all kinds of applications. Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Spotify, YouTube … You will have the best multimedia content just a button away.

It’s not easy to find smart TVs like this for less than 190 euros. Also, thanks to Amazon prime you can receive it at home in a fast and totally free.

