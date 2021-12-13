Xiaomi mobiles will have 10% more battery

If you think Xiaomi mobiles they have little battery you should know that the company already has a solution. Xiaomi has presented a new technology that will allow your smartphones to have 10% more battery without having to increase the size of the cells. In general lines Xiaomi has batteries decent, but soon a substantial improvement will make an appearance. Improve the autonomy of smartphones without having to add weight or size is great news.

Xiaomi batteries will last longer in 2022

The new technology of Xiaomi allows the company to include Batteries the same size as before with 10% longer life. It is not magic, nor is it a scary figure, but it is a welcome upgrade. This increase is achieved by modifying the structure and components of the cells.

The cell system has been improved and the triple silicon to achieve this increase in capacity and performance without increasing the size. It’s not a difference why Xiaomi go get the mobiles with more market autonomy, but it will improve the current.

Components such as displays with high refresh rates or 5G consume more and more battery and having new technologies of this type will improve the user experience. The Xiaomi smartphones they will still need a daily charge in 2022, but they may take a little longer to use until they need to be plugged in.

If everything goes as expected Xiaomi mass production of these batteries should begin in mid-2022. This means that we could have smartphones with these cells in September or October. What do you think of these new batteries for Xiaomi?