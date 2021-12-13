with names and surnames, the three players that Club América observes

The objective is more than clear for managers, to Santiago Solari, for footballers and for fans. The Eagles of America They have to do everything they can to win the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament. That is why, at this time that the Stove Soccer It is red hot, the authorities on base with the intention of aiming for the title, are working to strengthen the squad.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

On the one hand, Diego Valdes. The Chilean thing is a fact and it is a matter of time before he officially becomes a new player of the institution cream blue. Surely in the next few hours the official announcement will be made, after the results of the checks to which he was subjected since his arrival at the CDMX Saturday, December 11 in the morning.

But it could be said that this information is already somewhat stale. Much more since it became known what will be the other three names in domestic football in which the Eagles of America They set their sights so that on Sunday December 26, if possible, they are part of the preseason under the command of the strategist Santiago Solari.

According to a report by the journalist of the international channel ESPN César Caballero, Juan Ferney Otero from Santos Laguna, Luis Enrique Quiñones of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and Israel Reyes from Club PueblaThese are the three elements that are being considered today at the small table where decisions are made.

The three players that America tries to place in the market

According to the aforementioned media, the directive of the Eagles of America, in accordance with the technical body of Santiago Solari, has already decided which foreign footballers to let go to free the quota. They are: the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra, the Argentinian Leonardo Suarez and the colombian Nicolas Benedetti.