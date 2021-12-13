With everything and family, including the dog, Steven Spielberg will spend a few days in Loreto

The director of Indiana Jones just arrived in the magical town this day

Loreto, Baja California Sur (BCS). Today they sent the drafting of BCS News images of the arrival of the famous American director Steven spielberg to the municipality of Loreto, Baja California Sur.

In the photographs, the 74-year-old director can be seen descending a ladder from a private plane, wearing casual clothes, a hat and his respective mask in the company of 8 people: family members, members of his inner circle and his pet.

Spielberg is world renowned for directing films ET, the eAlien, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones.

So far, the reasons for the celebrity’s visit to the state are unknown. However, it recently came to light that one of the most successful actors I have ever dated Spielberg has worked, Harrison ford, was doing during the month of March a bicycle tour of the southern Californian peninsula.

This is not the first time that the director’s name has resonated in Baja California Sur, because in January of this year the arrival of the former president of the United States went viral Barakk Obama, along with his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama to the entity in one of the yachts of Spielberg.