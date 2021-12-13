Will Smith: What does the actor’s daughter, Willow Smith, do?

Willow Camille Reign Smith is the youngest daughter of the actor Will Smith and the actress Jada pinkett smith. She with 21 years has served as actress, dancer, singer and model.

Like his brother Jaden Smith, he began his career with his father in the film Soy Leyenda (2006), then began to venture into music and fashion.

Both she and her siblings did not have an easy childhood, despite their parents’ successes. Willow stated to GirlBlaz in 2017 that “grow up and try to understand your life while people feel they have some kind of right to know what’s going on it’s absolutely terrible. ”

With only 10 years she released her song “Whip My Hair”, she became the youngest singer to place a song in the first 20 positions of the Billboard chart in the United States. For 2012, he released “Do it Like Me (Rockstar)” on his official YouTube channel.

The career of the Will Smith’s daughter was driven by Jay-Z, owner of the Roc Nation agency. Regarding the singer, he said that he imagined that “it was Michael Jackson as a child. When you have that talent, you can’t be too young. “

For 2013, the 13-year-old singer released the following songs Sugar & Spice “,” Summer Fling “,” Drowning “,” Find You Somewhere “,” Kite “and” 5 “.

Willow has stood out in the industry for her style, personality and also because she has made clear what she thinks about issues such as polyamory.

“I love men and women alike, so I would definitely want a man and a woman. I feel like I could be polyfidel with those two people. I am not the type of person who is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. […] For me it is about the evolution of human relationships. I don’t want anything to define me“He referred to the” Red Table Talk “program.

