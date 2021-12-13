In addition to being one of the public’s spoiled actors, Will Smith has managed to be among the best paid in Hollywood, in addition to starring in successful films.

Photo: Archive

Will Smith: This is the LUXURIOUS lifestyle of the actor and his family (PHOTOS)

In 2019, the protagonist of ‘Men in Black‘was part of the 10 highest paid actors, billing your account $ 35 million during that year.

Adding to his wife’s fortune Jada pinkett smith, the family has led a life full of luxuries that they have shared with all their followers.

The family lives in a luxurious mansion, which has 2,300 square meters along the 60 hectares, made of nine rooms.

Photo: Luxury state of mind

It also has several guest houses, a private lake, a riding trail, equestrian trails, stables, tennis courts, a basketball, volleyball court, a swimming pool, a meditation room, and even a recording studio.

The mansion is next to Malibu Creek, which sometimes causes some animals that live in the park to enter your garden.

The actor It also has other properties located in The Angels, Hawaii, Utah Y Philadelphia.

Will Smith He is a lover of speed and a big fan of cars, he has six and among his favorites is a Maybach 87 from 370 thousand dollars Y Ford Mustang from 1965.

Photo: Will Smith

One of the moments that the family enjoys the most is vacations and among their favorite destinations are India, Cuba, Dubai and even browse the Greek islands.