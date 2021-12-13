Why doesn’t Leonardo DiCaprio have children?

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the spoiled actors of the fans, not only for his amazing performances but also for its huge charisma and his ecological activism. And when it comes to talking about his personal life, the question always arises among people of when he will marry and will form a family; on several occasions Leo has been very clear about it and assures that no hurry.

In 2016, after winning his second Golden Globe and winning his first Oscar, he responded to insistent questions in an interview he gave to Rolling Stone: “You mean if I want to bring children to a world like this? If it happens, it will“Said the actor and added that he does not go into details because many times your opinion is misinterpreted.

During the late 90s and early 2000s, the actor had declared against marriage, for this reason when in 2008 he declared to For the that she wanted to get married one day, left everyone stunned: “I know that by saying this I am contradicting myself and I annul everything I said at the time. But now I absolutely believe in marriage“He also added that you can’t plan a wedding, “It will only happen when the opportunity comes.”

Leo’s ecological activism has led to the rumor going around the web that the actor does not want to bring children into the world, however it seems that only is waiting for the right time. On the other hand his list of conquests it is nothing short so you have probably not found the ideal person with whom you want to start a family.

Just last year there were rumors that he had asked Camila Morrone to marry him, his current partner who despite the age difference (20 years), has a great time with the actor.

Leo will surely not miss the opportunity to be the one who warns when a new stage of his life begins. And whether it takes a few more months or years, your fans will support you at all times.

