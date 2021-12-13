Who Said An Electric Mustang Wouldn’t Succeed? Ford will triple the production of the Mach-E – News – Hybrids and Electric

Ever since Ford announced the name for its first large production electric car (the Focus Electric was more of a decoy), the Ford Mustang Mach-E has had to grapple with the enormous weight of history and what it takes to be a Mustang. electric. The most purists called it a mistake, at least, but the North American SUV is a resounding success.

So much so that the company has announced an increase in production as few have seen before. Jim Farley, Ford CEO, has posted on your Twitter profile that the American company has set itself the goal of produce more than 200,000 units of the Mustang Mach-E annually by 2023 at the Cuautitlán factory (Mexico), which will mean triple production of this 2021.

Last August, a report revealed that LG Energy Solution (the manufacturer of the Mustang Mach-E battery) was increasing production for the US model. Using the data we had at the time, we calculated that the rumored production was sufficient for between 170,000 and 175,000 Mustang Mach-E units per year. However, Ford has beaten our most optimistic estimates.

The CEO of Ford has acknowledged on his Twitter profile that “it is difficult to produce Mustang Mach-E fast enough to meet the incredible demand”, but at the same time assures “that we will try.” This ambitious production objective will affect, as we said, the Ford plant in Cuautitlán, where Mustang Mach-E are manufactured for North America and Europe. The Mustang Mach-E sold in China are built in the Asian country (in Chongqing, more specifically) through a joint venture between Ford and Changan, so these vehicles are not affected by Farley’s statements.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

In order to readapt the Cuautitlán facilities to the new production plans, Ford will be forced to readjust the production of other models manufactured at the Mexican plant. Those affected will be the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, which will be produced in another location – yet to be determined – and later than originally planned. The initial idea was to bring the production of two new electric models to Mexico, however now the priority is to increase the production of the Mach-E to meet demand.

Given the LG Energy Solution production increase announced this summer, Ford should have no trouble stocking up on batteries for the Mustang Mach-E. Something that does happen with those of its electric pick-up, the Ford F-150 Lightning: just a few days ago Ford stopped accepting more orders, since it was beginning to be impossible to meet the demand. The problem is the batteries. That is what we have to solve, “said Jim Farley in recent statements to the US press. “Ford will do whatever it takes to double the production capacity of the electric F-150,” he added. The oval company plans to use SK Innovation batteries in the F-150 Lightning, different from those used in the Mustang Mach-E.