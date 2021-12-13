Which youth players are training with Chivas and which ones is Michel Leaño contemplating for the Clausura 2022?

Chivas has always been recognized for having one of the most successful youth teams in all of Mexican soccer. Each season a name emerges from the basic rojiblancas forces that once again demolishes the argument that the Herd competes in inferior conditions for playing only with footballers from the local playground.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

There are plenty of examples semester after semester of the flow of elements that are ‘born’ in Verde Valle and that compete as equals in the maximum circuit. In that line of action, Michel Leaño He is already seeing which players can make the leap to the first team and underlines two names that are doing the preseason with the rest of the squad in Barra de Navidad.

Is about Gabriel Martínez and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, who are looking for a place in the squad for this Closing 2022 and they work under Leaño’s orders at this stage of the preseason. Both players have left good feelings in these first days and they are already integrated with the rest of the team.

Gabriel Martinez

Martínez is one of the most precious ‘jewels’ of the Guadalajara quarry. Central defender who is 1.91 meters tall and makes him a footballer to take into account to strengthen the defense. Of his 19 years, 12 have passed within the walls of the basic rojiblancas forces, and in his record he houses the U17 World Cup in Brazil 2019, where Mexico was runner-up after falling with the host.

Sebastian Perez Bouquet

Bouquet is an attacking midfielder whose creativity is the last meters of the field are his greatest characteristic trait. He has been with the herd for 9 years and adds 1 championship in the Sub 13 category, 1 more in the Sub 15 and 2 in the Sub 17. Leaño’s intention is to integrate him little by little to have a good replacement in the offensive zone.