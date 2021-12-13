WhatsApp will no longer allow a stranger to see if you are online and your last connection

WhatsApp logo. (photo: ComputerHoy.com)

WhatsApp has implemented a new privacy feature that hides your connection and helps keep it “invisible” from people you don’t have saved in your contact list. The application of Goal has enabled a new security feature whereby the status of a user, whether they are “online” or not, and the last time they logged in, cannot be verified by a person with whom they have never been logged in. conversation previously, according Wabetainfo.

To date, whether or not users have limited their privacy settings about their connection, third-party websites and applications could still access the information, like WaStat, WaTools or ChatWatch.

Services, some for a fee, could access private information only if you entered a phone number. They had the power to verify if you were online at that time, as well as when was the last time you joined the application. Some go a step further and allow tracking of number activity to notify when a user is “online” over a period of time, which can lead to bullying.

New privacy feature in WhatsApp

Today, WhatsApp technical support confirmed via Twitter that the application no longer publicly displays this information and that it is currently only available to the user’s contacts. Apps and websites like those mentioned in the previous paragraphs will no longer be able to monitor WhatsApp activity for any phone number and if a cell phone number is accessed, they will only show that it is “offline”.

“To improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it more difficult for people you do not know and with whom you have not chatted to see your last connection time and online connection status on WhatsApp. This will not change anything between you and your friends, family and businesses that you know and with whom you have exchanged messages before ”, mention WhatsApp through their tech support.

The change will mainly affect users who have our phone number, but have not added us as a contact (and we have not added them). Specifically, you can no longer check to see if a contact is online from apps and websites that previously could.

Another security measure that is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp, both for Android as for ios, is to restrict which contacts can see the last time a user logged in. When the functionality is integrated in the stable version of the “application”, The “My Contacts Except …” option will appear in the Last Time setting. time.

So you can remove the Archived folder in WhatsApp from the top

If you are one of those users who is annoyed that the WhatsApp “Archived” folder is at the top of the chats, you should learn the trick that allows you to hide it. You do not need a third-party application to be able to apply the method , just follow these steps:

1. First, open the instant messaging application and go to the system configuration.

2. Once there, look for the option Chats and touch it to access a new screen where you will find options to set a specific background image for your chats, create backups and export chats.

3. If you scroll to the bottom of this screen, you will see an option that says Keep chats archived. If you have this enabled, by default, chats that you have archived in recent years will appear in the first chat on your main screen. When disabled, archived chats will disappear from your main chat and you will not hear from them again until you deactivate the option .

Chats archived on WhatsApp. (photo: LaRepublica)

