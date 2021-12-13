WhatsApp. TikTok and Instagram are the most downloaded apps on Android and iOS during 2021 | Applications | Mobile | Android | iOS | SPORTS-PLAY

There is no doubt that there are already millions of mobile users who spend more time in their virtual life than in reality, either watching TikToks or coordinating the Christmas ‘secret friend’ by WhatsApp.

Recently, the most downloaded applications of this year were revealed in a Sensor Tower report. Let’s remember that there are two operating system platforms that dominate the market: Android and iOS.

Of course, social networks have remained the most downloaded on all devices, be it Android or an iPhone. Facebook is among the top 5 of the total downloads, but we also find other apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

But perhaps no one will be able to remove the throne from TikTok, an application that has managed to get into number 1 in downloads of Apple’s iOS operating system and number 3 in Google Play.

Interestingly, in 2021 Snapchat downloads have also increased, especially on Android. CapCut is another application that has managed to get into the top 10 of both platforms.

WhatsApp. TikTok and Instagram are the most downloaded apps on Android and iOS in 2021. (Photo: Sensor Tower)

