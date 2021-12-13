WhatsApp: they added you to a group and you don’t want them to know that you left it? Here the solution | Trick | Android | iPhone | Technology

Most users don’t like being added to groups by WhatsApp; however, once inside, few are those who dare to abandon them, since all the members will know that you did it. Fortunately, there is a trick so that you hide that conversation permanently and the best thing is that it works with all devices, it does not matter if they have a Android cell phone or iPhone. Would you like to know? Here we are going to teach you.

It is worth noting that, to put this into practice trick, It is not necessary to install any strange application on your smartphone, since it is an option added by the same WhatsApp developers, of which very few users know of its existence. If you want to use it, then you will have to follow these simple steps:

How to disappear a WhatsApp group without having to leave it?

1. Login to Play Store or App Store and make sure you download the latest version of this app.

2. Once you have updated WhatsApp, enter the instant messaging application and find the group chat you want to disappear.

3. You will have to press it for a few seconds, until a few icons appear at the top.

4. You must press a call ‘file‘, which is in the shape of a square with a down arrow.

5. The WhatsApp group will have disappeared and the section ‘Archived‘.

6. When you press it, you will see the annoying group chat that you cannot leave.

That would be all. From now on, notifications from that WhatsApp group will stop reaching you, nor will you receive an alert in case any of the members decides to tag you. This is a good way to disappear from those conversations without having to leave them.

Popularly, this option is known as’holiday mode‘, since you can archive all the people related to work so that they do not bother you when you take a break from your work.

Other WhatsApp tricks

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way let the other person know that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only to those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then check the following video.

How to create and download animated stickers?

So how to create and download stickers animated for WhatsApp from now on? This question is long before the news of the current beta version and has already been solved with some methods. Here we will detail the most practical one.

Enter the GIPHY stickers website by following this link.

Look for an animated sticker in the Explore tab or the Reactions tab

Add it to your favorites as a quick access, so you can download and send it not only to WhatsApp, but also to Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and even Twitter and Pinterest.

In case you did not know, you will send this image found as a GIF, a format that WhatsApp accepts and that shows in great detail in any conversation. This feature is available on both Android and iPhone.

Watch YouTube videos without leaving WhatsApp

WhatsApp presented an important progress in its ‘Picture-in-Picture’ (PiP) tool, which makes it easier to view videos from Youtube from the same conversation chats, that is, it is no longer necessary to leave the app.

This WhatsApp novelty came to Android users who will be able to continue playing videos from Youtube through a floating window when you switch to another chat or even if you leave the platform and access other applications.

WhatsApp: so you can change the font to 120 different fonts

WhatsApp is still the most popular of all the applications to communicate, but even so, there are still many users who are unaware of most of its secret methods. A great example is this trick that allows you to change the font in chats. How to do it? Here we describe it to you.

Although there are several applications on Google Play that will help you obtain a variety of sources to be able to surprise your friends when you send them a text message. Here we present one in particular: Stylish Text, which is completely secure, easy to use and also does not require your personal data to function.