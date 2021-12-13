WhatsApp: they added you to a group and you don’t want them to know that you left it? Here the solution | Trick | Android | iPhone | Technology

Most users don’t like being added to groups by WhatsApp; however, once inside, few are those who dare to abandon them, since all the members will know that you did it. Fortunately, there is a trick so that you hide that conversation permanently and the best thing is that it works with all devices, it does not matter if they have a Android cell phone or iPhone. Would you like to know? Here we are going to teach you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker