WhatsApp could block screenshots by 2022

Everything seems to indicate that the famous application of WhatsApp would prepare a version for the year 2022 where they would eliminate the screenshots, something that undoubtedly for many people would be a good thing.

The truth is that the WhatsApp application is one of the most used in the world, however, it could change completely in 2022 according to rumors.

During the year 2021, Facebook, now better known as Meta, made important changes to the WhatsApp application to accommodate the times of pandemic.

For example, you are now allowed to enter a missed group video call, as long as it is active.

It should be noted that the goal was to stay connected to work and your friends despite confinement.

And it is that in the year 2022 the changes to the application will continue to arrive, since several rumors are shuffled in the specialized technology portals and we have compiled some of the details that could be eliminated or modified.

WhatsApp is working on a new visual alert to warn users that their chats have been copied or a screenshot has been taken.

Currently, we can see two blue popcorn when the message has been received and read, as an extra one would be added so that users can know if a capture was taken.

Today, the application has messages that self-destruct or erase after a while.

According to the leaks, they are working on a way to schedule the deletion of messages and in this way, more privacy can be given to conversations.

In addition, as if that were not enough, WABetaInfo has reported that it is working on an integration of Instagram and WhatsApp, where the reels would be shared in the communication application.

And, as you may remember, the Facebook social network has been working on integrating its applications for years.

As we have mentioned before, WhatsApp has become the app that everyone uses to chat and make video calls, but there are photos and videos that we want to keep, especially those that our friends share in their status or status.

On the other hand, if you have a problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it or if you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.

You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.