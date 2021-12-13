What is Wondermind, Selena Gómez’s platform for women with which she seeks to destigmatize mental health?

Singer, actress, producer and writer, most of us know Selena Gomez as one of the many artists who had her first steps in show business within the Disney machinery. However, especially in recent years, The 29-year-old actress has managed to break with the stigma of ‘Disney children’ and is not only part of blockbuster productions (the latest: “Only Muders In The Building” by Star +), but also became one of the many spokespersons for the fight against the stigmatization of mental health.

“I am surrounded by people who are supposed to guide me. Some have and some have not. They pressure me. There is a lot of pressure. You have to be sexy, you have to be cute, you have to be nice. You have to be all of these things. (…) They tell me what to wear, how to look, what to say, how I should be. Until recently, I had given in to that pressure and lost sight of who I was. I listened to people’s opinions and tried to change who I am because I thought others would accept me for it ”- Selena Gómez (2014)

Selena Gomez’s health was, for many years, a recurring theme in the media. While in 2014 she was diagnosed with Lopus, at that time she spoke openly about the programs she was participating in and assistance she was receiving to work on her anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and depression.

“Whether they were kids or just growing up in the world’s largest high school, the Disney Channel, it was also the adults who had the audacity to tell me how I should live my life. It was very confusing for me, I had no idea who I was going to be, what I would continue to become ”- Selena Gómez (2017)

It wasn’t until 2020 that, in a talk on a live broadcast series that Miley Cyrus did under the name “Bright minded”, The actress said that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It was in this same exchange that he said that having the diagnosis was the most important thing because now he knew what was happening: “It doesn’t scare me once I know it. I think people are afraid of that, right?”.

“I have had a lot of problems with depression and anxiety. I’ve talked a lot about it, but it’s not something I feel like I’m ever going to get over. There won’t be a day when I think, ‘Here I am in a nice dress, I won!’ I think it is a battle that I will have to face for the rest of my life and I am fine with that because I know that I am choosing myself over anything else. ”- Selena Gómez (2018)

It is estimated that more than 40 million adults have anxiety disorders and about 17 million have experienced depression.

Created by Selena Gómez, Mandy Teefey (her mother and CEO of Kicked to the Curb Productions) and Daniella Pierson (CEO of The Newsette), Wondermind will be a platform whose main objective is to create a space to have honest conversations on a daily basis. as well as finding physical tools, daily content, and a support community for women struggling with mental health issues.

According to a 2020 study published in The Lancet, problems such as anxiety and depression increased by 25% during the pandemic.

Available from February 2022, this platform will feature a daily newsletter with useful and inspirational information, a weekly podcast and physical tools that have been designed to help you improve your well-being. As for the podcast -which will be hosted by Teefey- it will be a round table where talks will be shared with therapists, politicians, athletes, teachers, celebrities and experts in the brain.