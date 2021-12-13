Watch Atlas – León online for free for the final round of Liga MX 2021 | Minute by minute, line-ups and score of today’s game | Mexico MX CDMX | SPORT-TOTAL
11 & # 39; Mena hits the goal and the defense sends the ball to the corner kick.
8 & # 39; Free kick in favor of Atlas.
6 & # 39; Quiñones finishes close to Cota’s goal and the ball passed close by, the León is saved.
4 & # 39; Party paralyzed by problems of the Atlas fans.
2 & # 39; First side in favor of Atlas.
Atlas and León already face each other for the grand final of the Liga MX Apertura 2021.
Atlas Official Lineup!
Leon players already do precompetitive work.
Atlas players already do precompetitive jobs.
This is what the Jalisco stadium looks like a few minutes before the final of the Liga MX begins.
This is how Club León arrived at the Jalisco stadium.
Leon’s official lineup!
This was the arrival of Atlas at the Jalisco stadium
This is what León’s dressing room looks like a few minutes before the final.
Atlas Summoned List!
The last time both teams met was on September 25. The ‘Rojinegros’ prevailed in local condition with goals from Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa.
Atlas seeks to break a long championship drought. Since the 1950-1951 season, the ‘Foxes’ have not lifted a title. In addition, they reach the final after 22 years. In 1999, he lost in this instance to Toluca on penalties.
After the defeat, the coach of the ‘Rojinegros’, Diego Cocca, mentioned that he is psyched to reverse the result. “We made individual mistakes that cost us goals; I think we could have avoided at least a couple, but they happen. We talk to Camilo and he’s fine, calm down. Nothing happens. We are going to get up on the way back ”, he told the press.
For his part, Atlas must win by two goals or more to achieve the title. If he wins by a score of advantage, he will force penalties. However, in the event of a tie, they will be left empty handed.
The last time León won the Liga MX was in December 2020. La ‘Fiera’ defeated the Pumas in the final 3-1 on aggregate. On this occasion, he aims to celebrate his ninth title.
In the same way, Ángel Mena praised after scoring two goals. “He is an extraordinary footballer, for the national team. He is a great person and professional, I am happy with him and he has been important in these games. I am happy with the way in which it is provided for the team “he added.
Despite the victory, the Argentine strategist of the ‘Green Panzas’ considers that the key is still open. “The return will be a match that will have other condiments. We must see with what resources we can fight to lift the title. This series is not defined “, he declared to the press after beating Atlas last Wednesday.
The ‘Beasts’ start with a slight advantage after winning 3-2 in the first leg match. The cast led by Ariel Holan turned the score around with goals from Víctor Dávila (37 ′) and a double from Ángel Mena (78 ′ and 86 ′). Before, Luis Reyes (11 ′) and Julio Furch (65 ′) scored for the ‘Rojinegros’.
León asks for the support of his fans in the final against Atlas.
Atlas parodies with the figure of Homer Simpson prior to the final against León.
Atlas vs. León: canals and where to see
The second leg of the Liga MX final between León and Atlas will be broadcast by TUDN, Univisión and Azteca 7 for Mexican territory. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute on the El Comercio website.
What time does Atlas vs. Lion
Peru: 9:15 p.m.
Mexico: 9:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.
Colombia: 9:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 10:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:45 p.m.
Chile: 11:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 p.m.
Argentina: 11:45 p.m.
Brazil: 11:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:45 p.m.
The other side of the coin is lived by Atlas, who is forced to turn the scoreboard to force the penalty shootout. The rojinegros will take to the field of the Jalisco Stadium with the sole objective of winning the duel against León by two or more goals and securing the title. In addition, Anderson Santamaría’s team will try to break a 70-year spell without winning Liga MX.
León knew how to turn the game around with the goals of Víctor Dávila (37 ′) and the double of Ángel Mena (78 ′ and 86 ′). Before, Luis Reyes (11 ′) and Julio Furch (65 ′) scored for Atlas, who despite opening the scoring, could not maintain his advantage and paid dearly for the mistakes made in the first final of the Liga MX.
León achieved an important victory against Atlas in the first leg of the Liga MX final and is only 90 minutes away from achieving glory. The second game will be played this Sunday, December 12 at the Jalisco Stadium and the ‘Fiera’ part with a 3-2 advantage achieved at home. Know all the details here.
Welcome friends of Trade, to the online transmission of the match between Atlas vs. León for the final of Liga MX 2021!
14 ‘Omar Fernández hits the goal and Santamaría manages to clear the ball.