wants the case to change the ‘corrupt system’ – El Financiero

Near thirteen years they happened so Britney Spears will be released from the guardianship that prevented him from disposing of his money to shop or drive your own car, so now that he is ‘free’ he expressed the shame that he felt in a process that he qualified as demoralizing and degrading.

Through her Instagram account, the “Toxic” singer assured that the culprits should go to jail, including their mother, who usually goes to church. “It’s really a long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in.. So I am honestly grateful for each day and for being able to have my car keys, to be able to be independent and feel like a woman, by owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but they make a big difference”, He expressed through a video.

Although Britney assured that does not consider himself a victim, he wants his experience serve to make changes to the corrupt system. “I lived with victims all my life as a child, so I left my house and worked a lot for twenty years. I am here to advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses. I am a very strong womanSo I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. “

Likewise, the actress also took the time to thank her followers who with the hashtag #FreeBritney they helped her make her situation visible. Spears hinted that her story could be told to the presenter Oprah Winfrey, although the interview has not been confirmed.

“Honestly my voice was silenced and threatened for so long and I couldn’t speak or say anything. Thanks to you and giving that news to the public for so long you made everyone aware. I think they saved my life somehow, one hundred percent“, He said.

From 2008, Britney’s father, Jamie spears, has been in charge of the guardianship of his daughter until a few days ago, because in November a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge released her family.