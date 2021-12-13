Vin Diesel: how much money you have and what you spend it on (article updated on April 16, 2021)

As to embark on more ambitious projects he needed capital, did not hesitate to take each job that was presented to him, as the telemarketer, and, two years after his first short, directed and starred in his first film, Strays, which would end up screening at the Sundance Festival. The door to the film industry opens it Steven spielberg, who offered him a small role in Saving Private Ryan after seeing his first short, and from then on he will be chaining increasingly important projects.

Is his role as Dominic Toretto in the saga Fast and furious (2001) the one that really changes his life, his status in Hollywood and his checking account. Being a film aimed at young audiences, it ended up sweeping all the box offices and catapulted Vin Diesel to stardom as an action actor, making him earn 2 million euros. A figure that has nothing to do with the $ 100,000 he was paid for his intervention in Saving Private Ryan, and much less with the 11.5 million he charged for The Chronicles of Riddick.

The producer of Vin Diesel is One Race Films, and through it he ensures that each of his projects are blockbusters, trying to control the commercial destiny of his characters, such as when bought the franchise in 2018 xXx to launch the filming of the fourth part of the saga with Diesel in the role of Xaner Cage again.

Its production company also owns the video game company that Diesel created in 2002 for the production of titles associated with the character of Riddick, but it was not successful, although the actor proposed in 2013 to relaunch the company to continue with a new production of games based on the movies that he stars in.

How Vin Diesel spends his fortune

As for how he spends his fortune, Vin Diesel is known for having an impressive collection of cars, American classics, including special and hard-to-find models like the ’74 Plymouth Barracuda or a Dodge charger daytonadel 69 for which he paid $ 200,000, although the most expensive model in his team is a Lykan hypersport for which it disbursed $ 3.4 million. Other American classics that the actor treasures are a Chevrolet chevelle 70, a Pontiac bonneville from 66 or a Plymouth Road Runner from 70.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Its main real estate properties are in Atlanta and Los Angeles. The first is a seven bedroom mansion of more than a thousand square meters in which there is no lack of a complete gym. Its value is around $ 3.3 million.

The second is located in Beverly Hills, becoming a neighbor of the model Kate Upton or the baseball player Justin Verlander, and which he acquired in 2001 for $ 2.25 million.

Although the most peculiar property of Vin Diesel has no fixed location: it is about a trailer of more than 100 square meters on two floors that has a high-tech multimedia room, children’s play room, two living areas, kitchen and bathrooms. A luxury home so that being away from home on the road does not suppose any nuisance, and that it cost the actor $ 1.1 million.

* Article updated on April 16, 2021.

You may also like:

How much money does he have and what does Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood’s most “environmentalist” actor, spend it on

How much money does Tom Cruise have, the protagonist of the most profitable blockbusters in film history

How much money does Omar Sy have, the latest Netflix discovery