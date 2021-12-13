Vin Diesel (‘Fast & Furious 9’): “When my daughter found out that the tenth installment would be the last she began to cry” – Movie News

We caught up with the actor, his co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena, and director Justin Lin on the occasion of the premiere of the new movie trailer. The film hits theaters on July 2.

The July 2nd comes to movie theaters Fast & furious 9, the ninth installment of the saga At full throttle starring Vin Diesel. On the occasion of worldwide launch of the film trailer, after the ‘teaser’ that was already revealed during the Super Bowl, in SensaCine we had the opportunity to talk with Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and director Justin Lin; the people who have made it possible for the new franchise title to come to our screens soon.

Behind the camera – as director, producer and co-author of the script and the story – returns the filmmaker Justin Lin. “I have continued in contact with Vin Diesel and with a large part of the actors,” commented the man also responsible for the fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the franchise. “I didn’t want to go back if it wasn’t for good reason, but after talking to Vin Diesel and seeing the interesting story we were going to tell, I decided to join the project.as I thought I had something to contribute. It was not only about reencountering these characters that we have known for 20 years, but about seeing how we could go further. “

In the words of the producer, protagonist and main engine of the saga Fast & furious, Vin Diesel:

Personally, I find it incredible to be part of something that unites us all. There is something special that happens when you watch one of these films in a packed theater – along with your family, friends and loved ones – and feel the emotion of the audience. So being part of the public’s return to theaters is something I am very proud of, and doing it together with this family that I have been linked to for two decades is a dream come true.

A feeling on the other hand somewhat bittersweet after the announcement that the saga will end with the tenth film, which in turn will be divided into two parts. “When my daughter found out that the tenth installment of the saga, divided into two films, would be the last, she began to cry”Diesel acknowledges. “So I felt terrible. I tried to comfort her, but there was no way because I did not want to know that this saga would have an end.”

THE FEMALE PRESENCE

Another key character is Letty, Dom’s partner and mother of his son, who once again have a prominent presence in this ninth film. “I am very proud of the female presence in Fast & furious 9 and throughout the franchise, “acknowledges actress Michelle Rodriguez.

“Vin has always supported the presence of strong women, and the same can be said for Justin. And I especially admire the work of the female stuntmen who have worked on this film, especially during the motorcycle sequences in the jungle. I am also delighted with watch Mia Toretto get fully into the action in this film. And you’ll see what Anna’s new character does! Women have a big presence, not to mention Helen Mirren, who stars in my favorite scene. I love seeing women shine in these movies.. And if I had to highlight a specific action sequence from ‘Fast & Furious 9’, I think it would be the one that takes place in Tokyo, where I enjoyed the opportunity to fight alongside Jordana Brewster, “he adds.

Rodriguez has acknowledged that she had just seen the completed film and was impressed. “I don’t know how we’re going to get over it!”he exclaims. To which Vin Diesel responds, “That’s a good problem!”

NEW CHARACTERS

Among the new faces that we will discover, the presence of John Cena What Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s long-lost brother. “I appreciate the opportunity to have been invited to be part of a two-decade legacy.”says the famous actor and former wrestler. “Along with some people who have dedicated their lives to maintaining the reputation of these films that so many people around the world love and long for. And I knew very well where I was getting, as I am also a huge fan of the franchise. So It has been an honor that they have asked me to join them in the role of Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s brother. I never lost the perspective that it means for me to have this opportunity, having very clear the objective, which is to make a beastly film ”.

Asked about the difference between this movie and the one that started the saga 20 years ago, Vin Diesel comments the following:

20 years ago we did not imagine what it would become. And the main difference is that obviously these characters were not known then, while now there are many people who have grown up with them and who feel the franchise as part of their lives. So every time we embark on a new film, the first thing we ask ourselves is: ‘How can we get higher?’ It’s as if these deliveries were a vacation that you have every couple of years

A constant in the saga is the power of the special family formed by its protagonists. “It’s a family by choice,” Cena explains. “Composed of these beloved characters who gather around the barbecue with a beer in hand; but now Dominic’s blood brother enters the scene, who is also his adversary. And as such I have to equate myself to him to bring the viewer to the edge of his seat. So, although the family they form is chosen, they cannot flee from their past either.. The result, as the spectacular trailer envisions, is a very complete film that gives you a lot. “

A SHOW IN CONTINUOUS EVOLUTION

Justin Lin has highlighted the value of finally being able to enjoy it in theaters this summer: “There are things that look great at home, but not a movie like Fast & furious 9. Being able to share it with the public in movie theaters means a lot “.

“As there are eight previous films,” continues the filmmaker in reference to the story, “There were many unanswered questions that we explore here. All of our characters are going to have to make important decisions.”.

“The film has a spectacle that we always try to elevate”, finishes Diesel. “But also a deep and heartfelt story that follows the evolution of the characters”.