Vin Diesel explains why John Cena is in Fast & Furious 9

Actor John Cena has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, where he will play the long-lost brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

John Cena He is currently in the best moment of his film career, since apart from playing Jakob Toretto, the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in Fast & furious 9, we can also see it in Suicide squad What Peacemaker. So two big premieres await him this year.

Now Vin Diesel wanted to explain that he felt that his friend Paul walker was the one who put John Cena on his way to be signed for the movie Fast & furious 9.

“I remember once we got closer to production, director Justin Lin and I would talk about how heartbreaking it would be to choose a new Toretto. Toretto’s brother. There are so many different directions you can go to. And I remember John Cena going into this Dom Shrine that he had where he was going to meditate and train and start to get into that Dom state of mind. And I remember John walked in and I call this crazy, but I remember feeling that Paul … Paul Walker, I had sent it. I remember talking to Justin that night and saying: My instincts and my heart feel like this is the case.

Vin Diesel Y Paul walker not only did they star in the movies of Fast & furiousThey were also almost like brothers off the screen. Walker’s daughter, Meadow, refers to the actor as his Uncle Vin and has done so since childhood. While the name of the daughter of Vin Diesel is Paulina, as a tribute to his friend who tragically passed away in 2013.

What will the movie be about?

As we can see in the trailer that we leave you below, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) try to have a quiet life, but the arrival of Cipher (Charlize Theron) And his brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena) they will make you have to relive the most spectacular moments with cars, planes, trucks or whatever vehicle you have at hand.

Here is the brutal trailer for Fast & Furious 9: