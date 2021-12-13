Vin Diesel, didn’t want to go back to ‘Fast & Furious’ unless it was for good reason

“Dominic Toretto” and his team meet again in the penultimate installment of the hit action saga that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The “Fast & Furious” family is back again, led by Vin Diesel. Justin Lin directs the ninth film in the franchise, which will once again bring a lot of action and great doses of adrenaline as confirmed by the new trailer, released this Wednesday.

In “Fast & Furious 9” things have changed. Now “Dominic Toretto” (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with “Letty” (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son “Brian”. But they know that danger is always lurking and they will do everything possible to protect their family. This time, that threat will force “Dominic” to face “Jakob” (John Cena), his own brother. The team will re-unite to prevent a worldwide plot.

“I didn’t want to go back to the series unless it was for a good reason. Two or three years ago I was talking to Vin (Diesel) about the state the world is in and somehow this idea came up. Then I felt good and I thought I could contribute something, not just revisit all these characters that we have known for 20 years. I wanted to go further, “says Justin Lin.

The director of “Fast & Furious 9” participated in a virtual meeting with various media, including Europa Press.

Millions of fans around the world have expressed their regret at the imminent end of the saga. The tenth installment will be the last and will be divided into two films.

“When my daughter found out that the tenth would be the last, divided into two parts, she started crying… I can’t explain how much I tried to comfort her, but she just didn’t want to listen to me. This world saga may finally have an end ”, says Vin Diesel.

The Californian actor, who plays “Dominic Toretto”, does not hide his excitement at the fact that the film is finally being released in theaters.

“I feel excited. It’s amazing to be a part of something that will bring the world together. I think that we as a society never anticipated that we would not be able to entertain ourselves together as a community (due to the coronavirus pandemic). There is something special that happens when people watch “Fast & Furious” in a movie theater. In the middle of the room, with your family, friends and loved ones, you can feel the emotion of the audience ”, he affirms.

In this sense, Diesel assures that “being part of the return to the experience of watching movies in a theater is something very satisfying and something of which I feel very proud. And doing it with the family, with whom I have done it for two decades, is a dream come true, “says Diesel.

A villain in the family

“Jakob Toretto”, the lost brother of “Dominic”, enters the scene in “Fast & Furious 9”. John Cena joins the cast of the film to play this hit man who will have to face his own brother.

“I do not forget that I have been given the opportunity to be invited to a franchise that has lasted two decades and these people have dedicated their lives and given everything to maintain a reputation that goes along with these films that fans around the world do not. they just enjoy, they wait. I’m also a huge fan of the franchise and I love what the movies represent, ”says Cena.