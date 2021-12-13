Video: Luis Díaz scores a goal painting with Porto after assistance from Mateus Uribe

Soccer Football – Champions League – Group B – AC Milan v FC Porto – San Siro, Milan, Italy – November 3, 2021 FC Porto’s Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo

Luis Diaz, chosen as the best footballer of November in Portugal, once again showed the quality in his right boot this December 12, giving the Porto victory over him Sporting Braga for the fourteenth day of the Primeira League.

When the stopwatch marked the 22nd minute of the match played at the Estadio do Dragão, Fought ordered to save the ball at the back of the net after an assist from the also Colombian Mateus uribe, a benchmark in the team’s midfield.

Uribe, taking advantage of the space that Braga left between the lines, gave a deep pass to the guajiro, who with speed surpassed his rivals and then chopped the ball to goalkeeper Matheus Lima, who could do nothing to prevent the fall of his goal. The left winger scored a goal painting in the style of a center-forward like Falcao.

With this goal, the only one in the game, Díaz reached 11 in the Portuguese league, in which he is the top scorer, along with Darwin Núñez, from Benfica. They are followed by Frank Navarro (from Gil Vicente, 9 goals), Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga, 9 goals) and Simon Banza (Famaliçao, 9 goals)

In the Champions League, a competition from which Porto was eliminated on November 7, Lucho scored two goals, both against AC Milan.

LUCHO, THE BEST PLAYER OF NOVEMBER

The Union of Professional Players of Portugal elected Luis Diaz as the best footballer of November; the coffee grower received 18.30% of the votes. The man from Barrancas (La Guajira) played 174 minutes that month and scored three goals, two against Santa Clara in the 3-0 win and one against Vitoria Guimarães in victory 2-1.

Among the candidates for recognition were the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, Benfica, which got 14.13% of the votes, and the Japanese Shoya Nakajima, of Portimonense, with 9.88%. This is the second award that Díaz receives for his performance in November, as the FC Porto fans chose the attacker as the best in the club.

Lucho’s team leads the Primeira Liga with 38 points, the same amount as Sporting Lisboa, current champions, but with a better goal difference with +26 compared to +19 for their rival.

PORTO, REMOVED FROM THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Porto ran out of the possibility of advancing to the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league, after losing 1-3 at the Estadio do Dragão against Atlético de Madrid.

It was enough for all Colombians to draw to advance to the next phase. of the most important club competition in Europe, as AC Milan could not beat Liverpool, although they did not. In a game in which he was superior to his rival, the lack of definition took a toll on him.

Luis Diaz in action with Sime Vrsaljko, Atlético de Madrid defender. REUTERS / Pedro Nunes

For him Mattress scored Antoine Griezmann, who seeks to reconcile with the fans after his return from FC Barcelona, ​​Rodrigo de Paul, one of them in the middle of the field, and Ángel Correa, who entered the second half of the commitment to give him more volume in attack to your team.

From Group B they advanced to the knockout stages of the Champions League, Liverpool (18 points) and Atlético de Madrid (7 points). Porto (5 points) and AC Milan (4 points) were left out.

