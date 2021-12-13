Vicente Fernández dies: long live the king!

The greatest idol of vernacular music, the last legend of the ranchera song, Vicente Fernández, passed away yesterday at age 81, at 06:15 in the morningAfter spending more than four months in intensive care due to a fall he had on his ranch, which caused a cervical fracture, a condition that was aggravated due to the degenerative disease he suffered.

The news was announced by the family on the interpreter’s official Instagram account: “It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”, was noted in the message.

Alejandra Frausto, head of the federal Ministry of Culture, made the Palace of Fine Arts available to pay tribute to the singer.

Yesterday an open-door tribute was held at the VFG Arena. Vicente Fernández Jr. clarified that the burial will take place today, but it will be private.

In the last weeks it was confirmed that “El Charro de Huentitán” presented improvements in his health; However, as the days went by, his situation became complicated and on Saturday the doctors reported that his prognosis went from serious to very reserved; reported that prior to death he needed increased respiratory support.

Two days ago his son Gerardo Fernández acknowledged that “Chente” was already very tired.

Vicente is survived by his wife and four children: Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandro, and Alejandra.

Vicente Fernández Gómez was born on February 17, 1940 in the community of Huentitán El Alto and was the basis of what is now known as the Fernández Dynasty, headed by his son Alejandro Fernández, who together with his older brother, Vicente Jr., they have followed up on their father’s legacy.

His family-authorized bioseries is currently being shot in Jalisco, starring actor Jaime Camil.

Since his last massive show “Un azteca en el Azteca” in 2016, Vicente had not appeared publicly to sing; It was in 2019 when the Government of Guadalajara celebrated its 50 years of experience with the unveiling of a sculpture in Plaza de los Mariachis. That October 6 was the last time the public saw the ranchero idol sing on the esplanade of the Cabañas Museum.

He lived in his own way… And “Acá entre nos”, thanks to his “Hermoso affection” he was crowned as “The King” of vernacular music. Vicente Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. yesterday, Sunday, December 12, after spending more than four months hospitalized in Guadalajara, from a cervical injury that caused him to fall on his ranch, a condition that was aggravated due to the degenerative disease that he suffered from for a few months; It turned out that it was Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Vicente Fernandez. The singer delighted his audience for more than 50 years. THE REPORTER



Considered the greatest contemporary exponent of Mexican popular music, Vicente Fernández established himself not only as one of the most famous singers in Mexico due to his peculiar style of voice with operatic characteristics and way of interacting in his concerts.

Vicente Fernández Gómez was born on February 17, 1940 in the community of Huentitán El Alto and it was the basis of what is now known as the Fernández Dynasty, headed by his son Alejandro Fernández, who along with his older brother, Vicente Jr., have followed up on his father’s legacy, bequeathing the family talent to Camila and Alex Fernández, grandchildren of the so-called “Idol of Mexico”, a title that was awarded to him with the launch of “Volver, Volver” in 1976 and which is considered the singer’s hymn song.

Being the son of Ramón Fernández and Paula Gómez, and despite growing up with precarious financial resources, Vicente Fernández manifested his love for folk culture from an early age, admiring characters like Pedro Infante. When he was eight years old, they gave him a guitar, a present that was decisive for the birth of his legend.

It was in 1954 when Vicente’s artistic desires took shape when he participated for the first time in an amateur singing contest in Guadalajara and at 14 years of age he surprisingly won first place in the event, encouraging him to try his luck in restaurants and social events that served as their first scenarios.

At the age of 24, “Chente”, as he is popularly known, would begin to associate with renowned musical ensembles such as the Mariachi Amanecer by Pepe Mendoza and the Mariachi de José Luís Aguilar, by Felipe Arriaga., with whom he struck up a great friendship. After singing at social events and restaurants, Vicente would find his first diffusion opportunities in the radio program “Amanecer Tapatío”.

New opportunities

Given the popularity that Vicente Fernández had in his native Guadalajara, he decided to migrate to Mexico City to audition in production companies and radio stations; It would be the XEX radio station that decided to embrace him, without imagining that the death of the ranchera legend, Javier Solís, in 1966, would completely change his future and relationship with the capital’s record labels and radios.

After the death of Javier Solís, the CBS Mexico (Sony) record label decided to sign him to professionally release some of his first hits: “Your way and mine”, “Forgive me” and “Cantina de barrio”, songs that would be key to his national popularity, following productions such as “Soy de bajo”, “Ni en Defensa SELF” and “Word of the King”, for example.

With the launch of “Volver, Volver” in 1976, Vicente Fernández was already known as the “Cuarto Gallo de México”.”, Considering that his talent was at the level of the singers Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante and Javier Solís.

Throughout his career, Vicente Fernández recorded more than 100 albums, having composers like Fernando Z.

Maldonado as a key piece in the positioning of his songs, who in 1976 was the author of “Volver, Volver” and consolidated Fernández’s narrative as a country man and passionate about charro life, also mixing melodies that showed romance and its troubles. , thus achieving sales records before a new Latino audience.

International significance

Starting in the 70s, Fernández’s international stardom was reflected in special events when he was distinguished as “Mr. Friend “in Brownsville, Texas, at the same time that he would begin to be recognized with the nickname of the” Idol of Mexico “and his famous phrase” While you do not stop clapping, your Chente does not stop singing “.

On September 15, 1984, Fernández starred in one of the most significant concerts of his career by bringing together more than 64 thousand people in the Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, a reflection of popularity that opened new ways of collaboration to make the special album “Dos corazón” with Vikki Carr, “La diva del bolero”.

After the release of “Por tu maldito amor” in 1989, Vicente Fernández ventured into another production that would add new strength to his popularity by performing the hits of José Alfredo Jiménez in 1990, at which time he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame from the Billboard and receive his star on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame.

The Colossus of the Fernández

In the 1980s, Vicente Fernández started the foundations of what is now the “Los 3 Potrillos” ranch, of 500 hectares, at kilometer 20 of the Guadalajara-Chapala highway, and with free access to the public (subject to availability). As well as becoming his family residence, the singer adapted the land to have stables and a charro canvas with professional infrastructure, where international sporting events have been held.

In the same area of ​​the ranch, Vicente Fernández completed the construction of the VFG Arena, a venue focused on massive events where international shows have been presented such as: Katy Perry, Selena Gómez, Rammstein, Roger Waters, Backstreet Boys, Cirque du Soleil, Kiss and Kings of Leon, among others.

Health problems

Throughout his life, Vicente Fernández presented health problems that led him to hospitalization and emergency surgeries. Among the most complex interventions was the one in which almost half of her liver was removed due to a tumor, in 2014. A year later, he returned to the operating room to have three hernias removed during the recovery process from the liver operation. In July 2021, Vicente was hospitalized because of a urinary infection, ruling out that it was the COVID-19 virus.

Prior to his last concert in 2016 and before the death of the singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel, at that time, Vicente Fernández declared to the press his vision of death and how he would like it to be remembered: “I prefer a quiet wake like that of any person who it ceases to exist, I don’t want them to take me like selling ‘charamusca’ all over the country; I know that the affection that my people have for me will accompany me to the end and I don’t want to avoid it, I want them to remember me as a human being that the only success I had is to be remembered with affection ”.

Fan. Mr. Juan Manjarrez arrived at the hospital where Vicente Fernández died, from where he sang some of the singer’s hits. The Informant / G. Gallo



The first goodbye

In April 2016, Vicente Fernández would not only record his third live album live, but also signified his official retirement from the stage with a concert at the Azteca Stadium with more than 85 thousand attendees, entitled “Un Azteca en el Azteca ”for the disc and DVD that was released months later.

Vicente Fernández explained that His then retirement from the stage was due to health complications that had plagued him for years.. The show lasted more than three and a half hours, a production that was recognized with the Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Album.

His retirement from the stage was partial, because in various charro activities, at his ranch “Los 3 Potrillos”, Vicente Fernández used to surprise the audience from his box.

At 80 years of age, Fernández launched new musical productions in 2020 such as his version “Ya no insistas corazón” (by Juan Gabriel) and “El Caballo de mi padre” (authored by Bulmaro Bermúdez), as part of his album ” A mis 80’s ”, which featured songs composed by Roberto Cantoral, Álvaro Carrillo and Agustín Lara; the pictorial work “To my father”, which is on the cover of the album, was created by his daughter Alejandra Fernández. In parallel to this production, Vicente advised and produced the musical debut of his grandson Alex Fernández.

KEY MOMENTS

1963. Because of cancer, his mother Paula Gómez de Fernández dies; On December 27 of this year, Vicente married Refugio “Cuquita” Abarca Villaseñor.

1991. After his presentation at the Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston, Vicente Fernández was described by the US press as “The Sinatra of the Rancheras”.

2002. He is recognized as “Person of the Year” by the Latin Recording Academy.

2008. Produces and films his live concert “Primera Fila”, which was the first material released on Blu-ray, making Fernández the pioneer Latin American artist in exploring this format.

2009. On February 14, Vicente Fernández gave a concert on the plateau of the Zócalo in Mexico City, breaking the attendance record with 220,000 attendees.

NUMERALIA

50 years of artistic career.

270 commercially placed songs.

100 studio, live and compilation productions.

8 Latin Grammy Awards.

2 Grammy.

14 Lo Nuestro Awards.

25 movies.

