Unknown men beat INM agent and free migrants in Chiapas

An agent from the National Migration Institute (INM) was detained and beaten by people who took away a group of 13 migrants who had previously been detained.

According to a statement from the INM, the federal agent carried out “the rescue of migrants” in the town of El Carrizal, in Tulxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, when around 1:00 p.m., people intercepted the Institute’s truck and The detainees were taken from El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras.

Migration personnel “carried out the identification of foreign migrants as part of the actions framed in the national strategy to address the migratory flow and human trafficking,” the document indicates.

Due to these facts, the INM presented the corresponding complaint to the ministerial authorities against those who are responsible for the injuries to immigration personnel, and what derives from this fact.

Between January 25 and December 9, 2021, the INM has located 35,143 migrants in 446 “massive rescues” in 21 states.

These 35,000 people are approximately 15% of the 228,115 who have been arrested this year for not having documents.