‘Tyler Rake 2’ with Chris Hemsworth shows new images

A few days ago we told you about the progress in the filming of Tyler rake 2 (Extraction 2), the new film by Netflix with a view to becoming a tremendously successful saga on the portal. The sequel to one of the most viewed tapes on the streaming portal, which showed its teaser in September, will have a radically different setting than its predecessor. Is now Chris Hemsworth, absolute star of the incipient saga, the one who shares images about the progress of the production.

Tyler rake 2 It will have a snowy atmosphere and a lot of action

Hemsworth, who has been getting in shape, has been shooting this project powered by Joe and Anthony Russo, makers of Avengers: Endgame. Tyler rake, based on the graphic novel Town, was co-written by the Russos in collaboration with Ande Parks, and illustrated by Fernando Len Gonzlez, and was originally one of the many films produced and distributed by the portal. What Netflix did not expect is that it was going to become a tremendous success, opening the doors to a cinematographic universe of those that big companies like so much. Action, mercenaries and charismatic characters are its greatest and most remarkable ingredients.

“ The sequel radically change the setting

Netflix is ​​already preparing the commercial push necessary for Tyler rake 2 it is a success again. Both the Hemsworth images and the statements made from time to time by multiple means tell us that production is getting closer and closer. Although no specific release date is announced, it is confirmed that Sam hargrave repeat as director. “We have finished the second week of filming Tyler Rake 2, here are two frozen photos”Hemsworth posted from his Instagram account.

Tyler rake 2 is rolling in Prague. It is expected to hit Netflix next year.