Twenty central banks meet to analyze the outlook for inflation and the omicron – El Financiero

Main central banks of the world are diverging, as some are dedicated to coping with rising inflation while others continue to fuel demand, a divide that looks set to widen in 2022.

The differences will be shown in full this week and final decisions for 2021 will be handed over to the United States Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England, who are together responsible for the monetary politics in almost half of the world economy. They won’t be alone: ​​around 16 counterparts will also meet this week, including those from Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and Russia.

The final wild card is the omicron coronavirus variant – the severity of its impact on growth and inflation will be a crucial consideration for officials in the new year. The concern is that a more vaccine-resistant strain would force governments to impose new restrictions on companies and keep consumers at home.

A policy change always carries risks. The tightening and then the discovery of the inflationary threat was temporary from the start, as many have said. central bankers early on, it could derail recoveries; Waiting and finding persistent price pressures may require a more aggressive adjustment than otherwise.

“The likelihood of policy errors is much higher now,” said Freya Beamish, head of macro research at TS Lombard. The inflation outlook is confused with “the presence of an endemic virus,” he said.

It is suggested that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell confirm Wednesday that he will deliver a stimulus withdrawal faster than planned just a month ago. It may even hint that it is open to raising interest rates earlier than expected in 2022 if the inflation it persists near its highest level in four decades.

The outlook for their central banking peers is less clear, marking the end of two years in which they largely synchronized their efforts to tackle the coronavirus recession, only to find inflation rebounding stronger than anticipated in many economies. key code.

Although it is likely to end the emergency stimulus, ECB President Christine Lagarde will maintain an expansionary policy stance on Thursday, as she insists that the rise in prices is due to factors that will not last, such as the costs of energy, supply problems and statistical peculiarities. Lagarde has indicated that it does not expect to increase rates in 2023.

Moderate price pressures in Japan are also allowing BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to maintain a stubbornly dovish stance, even as the government launches another round of record spending. Japanese policy makers meet on Friday.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Governor Andrew Bailey’s Bank of England is now cooling off with the need to hike rates, having not long ago flirted with change. On the contrary, the central bank of Norway may rise again.

Elsewhere, while the People’s Bank of China has begun to loosen its policy as the housing market recession threatens to hamper growth, other emerging economies such as Brazil and Russia are adjusting aggressively.

Russia can do it again this week, as can Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Hungary. Still, Turkey is ready to cut again at the behest of President Recip Tayyip Erdogan.

“We are prepared to increase the divergence of monetary policy,” said Alicia García Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis SA.

What Bloomberg Economics Says …

“Rising global inflation, higher commodity prices, and weaker currencies likely synchronized rate movements in emerging markets this year. Tighter US monetary policy will likely provide another global force for more rate hikes next year, “said Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist.

Even if the trajectory of rates differs, a large-scale slowdown in bond-buying programs will reduce support for economies. Strategists at BofA Global Research predict that liquidity will peak in the first quarter of 2022, and that the Fed, ECB and BOE are on track to reduce their balance sheets to $ 18 trillion by the end of next year from more $ 20 trillion at the beginning of the year.

The implications for divisions in global policy could also include a rising dollar against a weakening euro and yuan, which could fuel currency tensions as China’s exports get another boost. A stronger dollar would also drive money away from emerging markets, undermining its own fragile recoveries.

“Rising Fed fund rates next year and a stronger US dollar will be a testing moment for emerging markets,” said Jerome Jean Haegeli, chief economist at Swiss Re AG in Zurich, and formerly of the Fund. International Monetary. “The failures opened by COVID-19 seem more persistent.”

At the Fed, a widely anticipated decision to liquidate the bond purchases more quickly could leave it in a position to raise rates as of March, if it deems it necessary to curb rising inflation.

U.S. consumer prices rose the fastest in nearly four decades, government data showed on Friday.

Observers of the Fed they hope that the new economic forecasts the central bank show for the first time that most policy makers project at least one rate hike in 2022.

In the UK, operators convinced of a takeoff this year cut the stakes after Ómicron’s emergence, and they are likely to be proven correct if comments from the more aggressive BOE official are any guide. Michael Saunders recently highlighted the benefits of waiting before raising rates 0.1 percent to assess the economic impact of the variance.

Still, the UK’s tight labor market is driving wage growth, and officials worry that high inflation, expected to hit a decade-high 5 percent next year, is seeping into the markets. expectations. Unlike the Fed, the BOE’s mandate keeps it focused on prices.

At the ECB, Lagarde also sticks to the narrative that record inflation will eventually decline, although officials acknowledge that persistent supply bottlenecks mean it may take longer than initially thought, and some are responsible for the policy-making are uncomfortable with just staying on the sidelines.

With the European economy close to pre-crisis levels, the institution is ready to confirm that bond purchases under its signature pandemic program of 1.85 trillion euros ($ 2.1 trillion) will end in March as planned. Regular asset purchases will continue. Rate hikes, economists surveyed by Bloomberg agree, won’t be on the agenda until 2023.

Ultimately, the severity of Ómicron will play a huge role in the history of monetary policy next year. Two weeks after the discovery of the variant, there are many unknowns.

“If the variant slows demand more than it exacerbates supply chain disruptions, it could prove disinflationary,” said Oxford Economics economist Sian Fenner. “But the opposite is just as true.”