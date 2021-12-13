Tom Holland, the spicy and his most difficult interview

Tom Holland is promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, in case you haven’t heard about it yet. Beyond Late Nights and Talk Shows, or Press Junkets, the good old Holland had to go for the first time to First We Feast, a YouTube channel with more than 10 million subscribers in which they conduct interviews with the greatest personalities of the world. world as they eat chicken wings, progressively seasoned with an increasingly spicy sauce.

The actor of The impossible He comes to end the season with enthusiasm, he is a fan of the format and he is more than animated. Repeat bites and promise to overcome the challenge without drinking the milk or water. Thus, relaxed or with a taste for spice, Tom Holland talks about what it is like to work with Alfred Molina, about the inspiration in John Hughes from his Spider-Man films, how he would like his Peter Parker to be the Marty McFly of this generation , etc.

The key to the format is that as the spice rises, few are able to organize their thoughts, giving fewer, but also more sincere, answers.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

That’s why Holland, when things really start to burn, he starts saying things like:

I have to go to the Lakers game tonight and I’m going to have to go shit after every quarter.

It gives you time to remember your beginnings with The impossible and also to remember how he messed up his casting for Star wars, specifically for the role of Finn that John Boyega ended up getting, because he couldn’t stop laughing. The reason? That a girl gave him the replica with robot sounds.

We can say that Holland endures everything quite well, until the penultimate, the “Bomba” arrives. Here you stop bragging and drink the milk in one gulp. He even has to get up to walk around the set to recover. Meanwhile, we learn that Holland barely went to acting classes and that he interprets it as benefiting his career by being more malleable for directors. He even claims that he learns his phrases the morning of filming to be as fresh as possible.

In the end, when he reaches the last wing and already visibly shattered, he gives us the most emotional response. Although he can barely speak, the interviewer asks him to remember which is the most special memory that he has taken from a film set. It turns out that Holland, on the verge of fainting, chooses one that does not belong to any movie in which he participated, if not a gift from Robert Downey Jr., specifically the Iron Man helmet in the first installment, the tape that started it all.

Thus, with great difficulty, we see that after the cut, Holland drinks ice water holding on to the jug while his little brother imitates him with the same luck. With a closing phrase like “He thought I’m going to shit my pants,” we assume that Zendaya, her press tour partner in all interviews, has never less regretted being a vegetarian.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io