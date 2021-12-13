Tom Cruise wouldn’t be the first to film in space, thanks to Russia

The new space race between Russia and the United States aims to filming the first movie in space. Both countries have already put their cards on the table and the Russians hope to have the first advantage against Tom Cuise and Mission Impossible, nothing less. The Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) announced that actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will travel to the International Space Station in October to materialize an ambitious project.

The production team would depart on October 5 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, aboard a Soyuz spacecraft launched from a homonymous rocket. The film in question bears the tentative name “Challenge” (Challenge, in English) and would be the first to be recorded outside of Earth. According BBC, Roscosmos aims to “open the space to a greater range of people”.

If the Russian film is the first to be filmed in space, will beat Tom Cruise and his project in conjunction with NASA and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk. The American star of Mission Impossible He would also travel to space in the 10th month of 2021, to bring a drama to life aboard the International Space Station.

Not many details are known regarding the Tom Cruise film. Only that it is in preparation since mid-2020; Doug Liman will be the director and will also travel to the International Space Station. The date of the trip was confirmed in September of last year, but it is not known specifically when they will depart in October.

Russia, Tom Cruise and the fight for the advantage in the space narrative

The cinema has given us great productions based on space, but never came as close to filming in orbit as now. Russia’s announcement about the dispatch of the protagonist and the director of “Challenge” to the International Space Station fuels the theory of a new kind of competition with the United States. What is at stake is the advantage in the spatial narrative.

It is very likely that the Russian film with Yulia Peresild will not compete in production cost or global market against Tom Cruise’s. However, the effort of Roscomos can become a milestone for the global entertainment industry, and be the ideal occasion to steal some prominence from their North American rivals.

It does not seem by chance that the film projects of the two powers coincide in time and space. The tension between the United States and Russia over their space programs has grown significantly. It is worth remembering SpaceX and NASA signed an agreement that cut the exclusivity of Russia to transfer astronauts to the Station. And recently the Russians responded by announcing the first work on their future space station.

Will the cinema and the entertainment industry be the new foundations of the space race? It would be interesting to hear Tom Cruise’s opinion on this.