Tom Cruise will appear in Starfield according to various clues and rumors

Starfield is still a mystery. The different rumors and leaks have not made us clear about its launch and platforms on which it will be available. Although there is one thing that we are very clear about, its setting. Thanks to the latest leaked images We have known a little more than what will await us in this incredible space game. But beyond these small details, his story, characters and more, remain a mystery. Although today we are in luck, since several clues and rumors have indicated that Tom Cruise will appear in Starfield.

While we wait for Bethesda to reveal new Starfield information at the highly anticipated E3 2021, a Reddit user via Altchar, has claimed that Tom Cruise, the star of films like Mission Impossible or Top Gun, appears in Starfield. Said user claims that there are three main sources on the Starfield server on Discord: Deverell, JBG and Mousey, who claim the existence of the actor in the Bethesda and Microsoft game.

All three claim to have seen Starfield screenshots from an initial release, with some of those screenshots eventually leaking to the general public, which is how we got the recent Starfield leaks.

In addition to this, the Reddit user has provided evidence that further reinforces the rumors that Tom Cruise will appear in Starfield. In this case we are facing a bethesda tweet in 2018, where it seems that they could be giving us clues about their participation in a future game of the American company. We add that the tweet that you are going to see below was published a month after Starfield’s announcement at E3 2018.

Hey @TomCruise, we’re huge fans. Loved your take on Oblivion and now Fallout. Want to get a head start on our next thing? #Callme. – Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 26, 2018

At the moment all this “information” will have to be taken as a grain of salt, since nothing has been confirmed about Tom Cruise’s participation in Starfield. In any case, we will be attentive to any movement to keep you informed as quickly as possible. What do you think about the possible appearance of Tom Cruise in Starfield ?. Finally, we remind you that Starfield is coming to Xbox Game Pass outbound.