Tigres tie up their first reinforcement! Jesús Angulo leaves the Atlas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey / 13.12.2021 10:28:51





Tigers has his first booster ready for him Closing 2022 after the board was looking for a left back. Is about Jesus Angulo, who was just champion this Sunday with Atlas at the Jalisco stadium.

The information was released by Willie gonzalez, who announced that this Sunday they signed the papers corresponding after reaching an agreement with the rojinegra board of directors for the final transfer.

The auriazul board was looking for Angle from the Guard1anes 2020, but their counterparts from the Foxes They did not want to release him and now they accepted an offer for the Aztec left back. So they stayed with Francisco Venegas Y Aldo Cruz.

The Angle Stitch play like center left or lateral by that same band, the multifunctionality that I was looking for Miguel Herrera in its reinforcement in the central, where a foreign exchange is expected to arrive, either William Tesillo, Bruno valdez or outside of Mexican soccer.

It was part of the Mexican team who won the Bronze medal in the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020, being a key piece in the scheme of Jaime lozano.

Angle was champion with Atlas at Opening 2021 and with Saints at Closing 2018 and it is the first reinforcement of the winter market, where they let out Francisco Meza, who ended his contract and Leo Fernández, who is going to Toluca.