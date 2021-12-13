Thor Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi Indicates Leaked Poster “Is So Bad I Wish It Was Official” | Thor 4, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman | Movies and series

A few days ago, a poster of Thor 4: ‘Thor: love and thunder’ was released via Twitter, where Chris Hemsworth wears a new look and reappears in one of the corners carrying his new Jarnbjorn hammer, a new lethal weapon. The poster also shows Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the new Goddess of Thunder. Next to them, you can appreciate the Valkyrira by Tessa Thompson riding a pegasus.

What did Taika Waititi, the director of Thor 4, say about the supposed poster?

After its publication, the image did not take long to go viral. However, it was the director of the film himself who denied that it was a promotional image through a tweet, where he displayed his characteristic sense of humor. “This is so bad I wish it was an official poster. It’s definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of the posters, ”said the director.

Who will be part of Thor 4?

This new installment of the God of Thunder will have a cast of stars. In addition to the aforementioned Hemsworth, Portman and Thompson; will be Christian bale as the villain Gorr; Chris pratt as Peter Quill, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

It will also have the cameos of Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon like the false Loki, Luke hemsworth like the fake Thor and Russell crowe on a character yet to be confirmed.

When will Thor: love and thunder hit theaters?

Thor 4, love and thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.