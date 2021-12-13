This is the mysterious reason why Tom Cruise does not see his daughter Suri Cruise

Recently, Suri Cruise, daughter of actor Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes, she turned 15. The news of Suri Cruise’s arrival into adolescence transcended because of how adorable and beautiful she looks; but another aspect overshadowed her: her estrangement from her father, the protagonist of the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga, whom she has not seen in more than six years.

While Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were together, the actor looked very close to his daughter Suri and there are various images that prove it. However, after the couple’s divorce in 2012, the mystery began, which surrounds this family. Although perhaps the mystery started much earlier, when Tom Cruise became the face of Scientology in the early 2000s.

Scientology separated Tom Cruise from his daughter Suri

One of the most abundant theories about the estrangement of Tom and Suri Cruise, is because of Scientology, a spiritual doctrine that has spread throughout the world, in large part thanks to Tom Cruise.

In 2006, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were married; and even, Katie also joined Scientology. That same year his daughter Suri Cruise was born. For six years, the actress stayed away from the spotlight. Until they divorced in 2012 and Katie also abandoned the doctrine.

It is said that the reason that led to the separation was precisely the actor’s obsession with Scientology and asked for full custody of Suri. In accordance with the provisions of the law, the actor has the right to spend 10 days a month with his daughter, but since the divorce there is no evidence that they have been seen.

Suri Cruise is not Tom Cruise’s biological daughter

There is another version that points out that the reason why Tom Cruise has not wanted to see his daughter is because in reality, Suri is not his biological daughter. Tom Cruise was long rumored to be infertile, because with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman he did not procreate, but they adopted two children Bella and Connor. However, after their separation Nicole did have biological children.

So it is believed that Suri was the result of a artificial insemination, with a candidate with the same characteristics as Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise wants to convert Suri to Scientology

Another theory says that Tom Cruise is waiting for his daughter Suri to come of age, to attract her to Scientology, It should be noted that Katie Holmes, after her divorce, instilled in her daughter Catholicism.

