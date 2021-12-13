This is the money that the Treasury keeps from the 2021 Christmas Lottery prizes

Next December 22 will take place the draw for the Christmas Lottery 2021. Like every year, we try our luck to see if we are the lucky ones once and for all. However, although there are very few winners, we all ask ourselves the same question: How much money does Hacienda take from the Christmas Lottery?

If well what tax authorities always carry something is an obvious question. However, prizes of up to 40,000 euros do not have to pay taxes, while those that exceed this amount must pay 20% of the prize to the Treasury.

Therefore, only El Gordo, the second prize and the third prize will have to pay taxes. Moreover, we must bear in mind that the collection is not made on the total awarded, but on the discounted amount of 20%. In other words, if you get El Gordo, which is 400,000 euros per tenth, the full amount will not be paid to us.

How much money does the Treasury take away from the Christmas Lottery prizes?

In this sense, a person with a ticket awarded with 400,000 euros of the First Prize of the Christmas Lottery, will pay 72,000 euros in taxes and receive 328,000 euros. Thus, 20% of the prize will be reduced that will be collected by the Tax Agency.

However, those who are awarded in the 2021 Christmas Lottery must take into account that prizes of less than 40,000 euros will be exempt from taxes even if the sum of these exceeds the amount.

In case of winning five prizes worth 10,000 euros each, the five tickets will be tax-free even if we have collected a total of 50,000 euros, a figure higher than the minimum assigned by the Treasury in the other prizes of more than 40,000 euros.

This is the money that the Treasury takes from us if we have been awarded one of the following prizes in the Christmas Lottery:

First prize (Fat): 400,000 euros to the tenth. 328,000 for the winner and 72,000 euros for the Treasury.

(Fat): 400,000 euros to the tenth. 328,000 for the winner and 72,000 euros for the Treasury. Second prize : 125,000 euros to the tenth. Treasury keeps 17,000 euros and the winner with 108,000 euros.

: 125,000 euros to the tenth. Treasury keeps 17,000 euros and the winner with 108,000 euros. Third award: 50,000 euros to the tenth. The Tax Agency keeps 2,000 euros and the winner with 48,000 euros.

The fourth prizes, which correspond to 20,000 euros the number, or the fifth prizes, which take 6,000 euros, do not have to pay the Treasury because they are amounts that are below 40,000 euros tax-free.