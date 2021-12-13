this is the billionaire behind Tesla

Elon Musk proclaims himself emperor of Mars 0:58

(CNN) – Here’s a look at the life of Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman behind Tesla and SpaceX.

Personal

Date of birth: June 28, 1971

Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Birth name: Elon reeve musk

Dad: Errol Musk, engineer

Mother: Maye (Haldeman) Musk, nutritionist and model

Marriages: Talulah Riley (2013-2016, divorced for the second time), (2010-2012, divorced for the first time); Justine (Wilson) Musk (2000-2008, divorced)

Kids: with Justine Musk: Nevada, died at 10 weeks; the twins Griffin and Xavier; the triplets Damien, Saxon and Kai; with Grimes: X Æ A-Xii

Education: Attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, 1990-1992; University of Pennsylvania, BS in economics and BA in physics, 1995; briefly attended Stanford University in 1995

Other facts

CEO and Principal Designer of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), a commercial space exploration company.

CEO and product architect of electric car maker Tesla Motors.

President of the Musk Foundation, an organization that supports research on renewable energy, human space exploration, and pediatrics.

At age 12, he sold his code for a video game called “Blastar” to a computer magazine for $ 500.

Film director Jon Favreau has said that Musk helped inspire the screen version of billionaire genius Tony Stark in the “Iron Man” movies.

Chronology

nineteen ninety five – Musk co-founded Zip2 Corp., a company that develops online city guides.

1999 – Sell ​​Zip2 to Compaq for $ 307 million.

March 1999 – Cofunda X.com, an online banking and financial services company.

March 2000 – X.com merges with Confinity, and is renamed PayPal in 2001.

June 2002 – Musk founds SpaceX, with the intention of lowering the cost and increasing the accessibility of space travel.

October 2002 – PayPal is acquired by eBay in a deal for $ 1.5 billion. Musk rakes in $ 165 million.

February 2004 – Musk joins Tesla as chairman of the board and oversees the initial round of investment financing.

October 2008 – He becomes CEO and product architect of Tesla.

December 8, 2010 – The Dragon, an unmanned spacecraft developed by SpaceX, struck the waters of the Pacific Ocean. The Dragon is the first commercial spacecraft from a private company to orbit the Earth and return.

May 25, 2012 – The Dragon makes history as the first private capsule to connect to the International Space Station (ISS).

May 31, 2012 – After delivering more than 1,000 pounds of cargo, including food, clothing, computer equipment and supplies for science experiments to the ISS, the Dragon falls about 900 kilometers from Baja California. Musk declares the flight to be a “grand slam.” It is the first trade mission completed by a privately owned spacecraft.

November 2013 – Named Fortune Entrepreneur of the Year.

December 11, 2015 – Announces plans to help fund a nonprofit artificial intelligence research center called OpenAI.

April 8, 2016 – For the first time, SpaceX lands its Falcon 9 rocket on a drone.

March 30, 2017 – SpaceX launches a used rocket. This is the first time in spaceflight history that the same rocket has been used on two separate missions to orbit.

June 1, 2017 – He leaves two of President Donald Trump’s business advisory councils after the president announced that he will remove the United States from the historic Paris climate agreement. Musk tweets: “I am leaving the presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for the United States or for the world.”

June 7, 2017 – Tesla is included in the Fortune 500 list of the nation’s largest companies for the first time, ranking 383. The list ranks companies by revenue, and Tesla increased $ 7 billion in 2016.

February 6, 2018 – SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful operational rocket. The spacecraft takes a red Tesla roadster into space, packed with a fake astronaut in the driver’s seat.

August 7, 2018 – Musk announces, via Twitter, that he is considering taking Tesla into a private company. It states that the financing is assured.

August 10, 2018 – Two shareholders file lawsuits accusing Tesla and Musk of violating federal securities law by allegedly making false statements to increase the company’s stock price. Musk’s tweet about raising funds to make Tesla private on Aug. 7 boosted the stock price immediately. But in the days that followed he lost most of those gains, reacting, at least in part, to reports from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal that the federal Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Musk’s claim.

August 24, 2018 – In a statement posted on Tesla’s website, Musk says he intends to keep the company public after consulting with the board of directors.

September 6, 2018 – He smokes marijuana and drinks whiskey during a live podcast interview with Joe Rogan.

September 17, 2018 – Vernon Unsworth, the spelunker who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in July, files a defamation lawsuit against Musk in federal court in California. Unsworth will file a separate lawsuit in London. Musk became angry at Unsworth after the caver criticized Musk’s attempts to help with the Thai cave rescue effort by building a miniature submarine. On Twitter, Musk made the baseless claim that Unsworth was a “fart” or pedophile. Musk doubled down on his claim in other tweets before deleting them.

September 18, 2018 – Tesla confirms that the Justice Department is investigating whether comments Musk made in August about going private were illegal.

September 27, 2018 – The Securities and Exchange Commission sues Musk for making “false and misleading” statements to Tesla investors via Twitter on August 7. The SEC is asking that Musk be barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

September 29, 2018 – Musk agrees to a settlement on fraud charges with the SEC. Under the terms of the deal, Musk will step down as Tesla chairman and pay a $ 20 million fine. Tesla also agrees to pay a $ 20 million fine, appoint two new independent directors, and establish a committee to oversee Musk’s communications.

December 18, 2018 – He demonstrates his Boring Company’s first tunnel, built as an experiment in subway transportation with the goal of providing alternative routes to traffic-jammed streets.

February 25, 2019 – After Musk tweeted about the number of cars he anticipates Tesla will produce in 2019, the SEC is asking a federal judge to hold him in contempt of court for violating the terms of the deal. The agreement prohibits Musk from posting company information on social media without prior approval.

March 7, 2019 – Bloomberg reports that Musk’s security clearance from the Defense Department is under review. He reapplied after he smoked marijuana during a live podcast interview in September 2018.

April 26, 2019 – Musk reaches a settlement with the SEC to settle the case related to the 2018 tweet about making Tesla private at $ 420 a share. Under the agreement, Musk cannot tweet on some topics without obtaining prior approval from an experienced securities attorney.

September 28, 2019 – Musk reveals a prototype Starship, rocket, and spacecraft at the center of his plan to colonize Mars. During an hour-long presentation on next steps, he says the first passengers could board the Starship and travel to orbit within a year.

December 6, 2019 – After a four-day trial, it takes a jury less than an hour to decide that Musk did not defame Unsworth when he tweeted calling the British spelunker a “fart guy.”

March 23, 2020 – California Governor Gavin Newsom announces that Musk has purchased 1,000 respirators and will distribute them to help California hospitals treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

Weeks later, Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services tells CNN that the governor’s office had been talking to hospitals in the state every day and to date “had not heard of any hospital system that has received a ventilator directly. from Tesla or Musk. ” In a series of tweets, Musk asked Newsom to “please fix this understanding” and included a partial list of hospitals that he said had been put on ventilators.

April 29, 2020 – After tweeting about the coronavirus for months, Musk called stay-at-home orders designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic “fascist” and compared them to “forcibly incarcerating people in their homes.”

May 4, 2020 – Musk announces the birth of his son, X Æ A-12 Musk, with singer Grimes.

May 9, 2020 – Tesla files a lawsuit against Alameda County, California, after local officials refused to allow the company to reopen its Fremont factory. Through social media, Musk threatens to move Tesla’s headquarters out of California, to a state where the rules against covid are less restrictive.

May 24, 2020 – Grimes announces that she and Musk have changed their son’s name to X Æ A-Xii in an Instagram post.

May 30, 2020 – SpaceX and NASA launch Falcon 9, the first US ground launch since 2011.

August 28, 2020 – Musk reveals a chip model to implant in the brain in a pig test. His company’s implant, Neuralink, would connect wirelessly to a small behind-the-ear receiver that could communicate with a computer.

January 11, 2021 – A YouTube video announces that Musk has donated $ 5 million to the online learning organization Khan Academy.

December 13, 2021 – Magazine Time named Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as the person of the year in 2021, “for creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and dangers of the era of technology titans, for driving the most transformations daring and disruptive of society “.