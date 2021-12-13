This is how the Bermúdez Dog narrated the title of the Rojinegros in TUDN

Julius furch was in charge of scoring the penalty that returned champion to the Atlas and the historical narrator and fan of Foxes, Enrique ‘The Dog’ Bermúdez he was in charge of giving voice to what the number ‘9’ was about to write in the history of the Rojinegros.

“Today you can be the hero, today you can be the one who gives you the qualification“, Bermúdez had been warning when Furch was preparing to collect the penal.

The narrator could not control his emotion when Julio’s shot broke the goalkeeper’s nets Esmeralda Rodolfo Cota. Bermúdez put on all colors and did not hesitate to join the celebration of JaliscoHe got up from his chair and raised his hands, his glassy gaze saying it all.

“Atlas is champion of the soccer Mexican! How many people died? How many millions have not seen you as a champion since 1951? How many people, how many nicknames? You were the Margaritas, you were the Friends of the Ball, The academy and now The Fury.

Atlas champion of Mexican soccer! Atlas champion of Mexico “, with these words ‘El Perro’ announced the miracle, a new beginning for the Rojinegros, something that will remain in the memory of millions of Mexicans, a match that was suffered until the last minute.

‘El Perro’ recalled athletic legends such as Pepe Delgado, Ricardo Chavarín, José de Jesús Aceves, Abel Veronico, ‘El Gato’ Vargas, among others.

The Jalisco club managed to break the streak 71 years old and this December 12, 2021, he was crowned in front of a combative Lion.

