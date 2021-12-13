This impressive Xiaomi is a beast for less than 300 euros

The Chinese smartphone falls in price, although only for a limited time.

The LITTLE F3 5G is at your fingertips for less than 300 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. You have the opportunity to buy it in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Chinese device is one of the best purchases under 300 euros. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to buy with a new account. Also, thanks to AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast and free shipping from Spain. These are all its characteristics.

Buy one of the most recommended Xiaomi

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 120 Hz display, its fluidity is something that hooks. Reach a not inconsiderable 6.67 inches and has Full HD + resolutionIt is a good place to enjoy series and movies.

Thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, the processor that gives life to this POCO, you can enjoy the most powerful games and applications. Works very well, you can be calm and squeeze their speed. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Full HD + 120Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

There are three cameras that we find in the back of this POCO: we run into a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixels. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera.

This smartphone also has a battery of 4,520 mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. Despite the 120 Hz of its screen, you will enjoy a very good autonomy, it will not leave you lying without power. We do not forget your headphone jack, NFC and 5G connectivity.

There is not much more to say, we are facing a device with which you will enjoy a good panel, a solvent processor and a very good experience. For less than 300 euros, a Xiaomi beast that you can trust for years.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

