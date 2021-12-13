They officially confirm this serious error of Cramorant in Pokémon Unite – Nintenderos

After the premiere of the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have been able to know that it has been officially reported a serious mistake that affects Cramorant in the game. From TiMi, they claim to be working to fix it.

Here is the shared message:

And here you have the video of the error:

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while They try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

