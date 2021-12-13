They find evidence that ‘fracking’ can unleash a completely new type of earthquake

This discovery would help explain how the almost imperceptible tremors induced by hydraulic fracturing can trigger larger earthquakes and earthquakes.

An international team of scientists recently published a study in the journal Nature Communications in which they claim to have discovered a new type of seismic event caused by ‘fracking’ in British Columbia (Canada).

Unlike conventional earthquakes of the same magnitude, these earthquakes are slower and last longer. According to the researchers, the recent findings would help explain how the almost imperceptible tremors induced by oil and gas extraction processes can trigger larger earthquakes and seismic landslides.

With a network of eight seismic stations surrounding a ‘fracking’ well, researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada, the German Ruhr University of Bochum (RUB) and the Canadian McGill University recorded seismic data of approximately 350 tremors over a period of five months.

About 10% of telluric movements were found to exhibit unique characteristics that suggest that they develop more slowly, similar to what occurs in volcanic areas.

“We assumed that the induced tremors [por ‘fracking’] they behave like most other tremors and have roughly the same rupture speed of two to three kilometers per second, “explains Rebecca Harrington, a seismologist at RUB.

The hydraulic fracturingKnown as ‘fracking’, it is a process used by the oil and gas industry that involves pumping pressurized liquids into a drilled well to create small fractures in underground rocks. This process produces small, barely detectable earthquakes and pumps large amounts of wastewater underground, which can cause a stress change in geological faults.

The new type of earthquake detected, called a “hybrid frequency waveform tremor,” releases little seismic energy and has a magnitude of 2.0 or less on the Richter scale. His existence had already been theorized by scientists, but until now it had not been changed due to lack of sufficient measurements.

Larger earthquakes

Based on previous models, high-pressure ‘fracking’ is believed to induce seismic landslides that interact with nearby faults, stress rocks, and generate larger earthquakes. The hybrid frequency waveforms are new evidence that this transition is occurring a few kilometers from the ‘fracking’ wells.

The study authors conclude that their findings add to growing concerns that hydraulic fracturing is “successively generating earthquakes. whose maximum magnitude is increasing “.