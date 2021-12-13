They criticize Ariana Grande for being too thin

Ariana Grande shared photos wearing a tight dress and criticized her, saying that she has a “teenage body.”

When are we going to understand that other people’s bodies are not criticized?, they do not speak, they do not have an opinion. Nowadays there are more famous ones that promote self-love and the imperfections that make up our body to show that they are also human, however, unfortunately, not all people agree with that and, instead of admitting it, they criticize And they don’t like how natural a lot of stars try to look.

Now it was Ariana Grande’s turn after sharing full-body photos in which she wears a tight brown dress.

The singer has always had a slim figure and has shown not to have complexes with it. He has always conveyed a lot of security and pride in who he is. However, users on social networks did not take long to comment on his body, They assured that he has a “teenage body”.

“It looks like a 12-year-old girl.” “It has nothing”. “It is very flat”, some users comment.

Of course, her true fans were quick to defend her and disapproved of all the comments against the singer.

“Ariana has never been more sure of herself than now. It is sad to see that many people still make fun of the body of the rest and hers just because her figure is naturally small and petite, “wrote one of her fans.

“Comments like this not only harm Ariana or other celebrities who are criticized, it is harmful to society, especially when celebrities who are criticized are seen as standards of beauty,” wrote another user.

Despite the fact that her followers were defending her, Ariana decided to limit the comments of her publications so as not to have to read insults.

The truth is that Ariana Grande has always looked beautiful and we love how happy she is now.