These are the most anticipated series and films that will move audience next year

There is little left to end the year, and although there were some restrictions, the cinemas reopened their doors with greater caution since the middle of the year, and the industry will close with good figures with great reception. A 2022 of positive trends is expected, thanks to the great premieres that are expected for the next year.

Among the most desired by the public are: ‘Morbius’, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel, and which would be the third in the Spider-Man Universe.

Another on the list is Mission Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. For the little ones there is Lightyear, produced by Pixar and Disney. The film will be a spin-off of Pixar’s Toy Story series.

Avatar 2 is also on the list of the most anticipated, after 12 years one of the iconic films of the academy returns with a budget of US $ 250 million. The story will be directed by James Cameron and will premiere at the end of the year.

And although these productions promise to reactivate the theaters of the world, the truth is that a large part of the most anticipated releases are also found on streaming platforms, which take a large portion of the audience’s consumption.

Among the most anticipated series of next year, several from the Marvel Universe stand out, such as ‘Secret Invasion’, there will also be the return to the world of ‘Game of Thrones’, with some derivative series such as ‘House of the Dragon’ that will be available next year in HBO MAX. In the portfolio there will also be adaptations of classic films, and some stories based on real life events.

On Netflix, one of the platforms with the most subscriptions in the world, there will be several series not to be missed: ‘Better Call Saul’, the fourth season of ‘Ozark’ and ‘Stranger Things’, Vikings: Valhalla, the second season of ‘Bridgerton’ , among other.

Apple TV, one of the new platforms, has viewers in suspense, because with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway they will tell the true story of the creators of WeWork and all the financial problems they went through. Amazon Prime, meanwhile, is preparing for the huge and highly anticipated premiere of its series that will be a prequel to the ‘Lord of The Rings’ films.

Disney Plus will also be one of the platforms that will move in 2022 with the arrival of the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’, created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and John Leguizamo.