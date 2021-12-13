The world’s top-earning actresses, plus Emily Blunt and Angelina Jolie

Audiovisual production continues to grow beyond the limits of cinema. The proposals produced for streaming added strength to an already promising scenario. And, therefore, between films and series the industry does not stop growing and diversifying, despite the circumstances.

In this context there are already several actresses who earn millionaire income and they managed to amass a fortune in a short time, even billing exorbitant sums in the midst of the global health crisis during 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker