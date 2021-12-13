The world’s top-earning actresses, plus Emily Blunt and Angelina Jolie

Audiovisual production continues to grow beyond the limits of cinema. The proposals produced for streaming added strength to an already promising scenario. And, therefore, between films and series the industry does not stop growing and diversifying, despite the circumstances.

In this context there are already several actresses who earn millionaire income and they managed to amass a fortune in a short time, even billing exorbitant sums in the midst of the global health crisis during 2020.

Many did not even star in a resounding success in Hollywood, but their salary comes from the boom of the series. This is precisely what happens in the case of the beautiful actress who leads the ranking released by the prestigious publication Forbes, taking into account the period between June 1, 2019 and May 2020: Sofia Vergara.

Thus, the Colombian actress popularly known for her role as Gloria in “Modern Family”, leads the list with an income of 43 million dollars (which is equivalent to 35.4 million euros).

Is Netflix the new Hollywood?

Perhaps these new names linked to the small screen that appear in the traditional ranking, which is done every year, is due to the fact that the premieres in the big theaters were delayed by the pandemic.

Thus, the proposals for audiovisual products to consume at home gained strength.

In fact, the total of what is analyzed by the magazine shows that the ten highest paid actresses earned a total of 254 million dollars (209.3 million euros).

This figure, although compared to the same period of the previous year represents a reduction of 20%, also triggers the interesting conclusion that except Angelina Jolie and Emily BluntThey are all actresses whose earnings come from television or streaming.

And even more: there is a figure that is usually included in this ranking every year and in this one, it is conspicuous by its absence: Scarlett Johansson. The blonde actress of “Lost in Tokyo”, “Black Widow” and “Captain Marvel” it does not even enter the first ten. It is striking since in the previous period it occupied the podium with a profit of 56 million dollars (46.15 million euros).

Wage gap

The difference in income for a similar job between men and women is always interesting to analyze.

Little by little, it seems that these margins, which always harm women, are slowly beginning to equalize. It is the case of Gael gadot who charges the same on “Red Notice” as his peers: Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. They all earn 20 million dollars (16.4 million euros).

A review of the highest paid actresses

1- Sofia Vergara. After the final season of the series “Modern Family” he was a jury of “America’s Got Talent”. His face has become known worldwide and generates income through sponsorships, licenses and his own brand of jeans sold at Walmart, as well as a collection of furniture in the Rooms To Go chain. Thus, this year the Colombian interpreter had a turnover of 43 million dollars (35.4 million euros).

2- Angelina Jolie. In his case, he made the money in the traditional way: in the movie industry. He earned 35.5 million dollars (29.2 million euros) and his successes were “The Eternals”, the Marvel movie that is scheduled to be released this year and cost a budget of 200 million dollars.

3- Gael Gadot. The Israeli actress had a great year despite the pandemic. His earnings were 31.5 million dollars (25.9 million euros) and this was due not only to his pay for being “Wonder Woman” but also to the 20 million dollars (16.4 million euros) that Netflix paid him for his role in the movie “Red Notice.”

4- Melissa McCarthy. The charismatic American actress starred in the 2020 HBO movie “Superintelligence”, as well as the Netflix series “God’s Favorite Idiot”, which brought her revenues of 25 million dollars (20.6 million euros). As if that were not enough, among other participations that will continue to benefit their coffers, it will be the evil Úrsula in a version of “The Little Mermaid”, for which the release date is unknown.

5- Meryl Streep. The prestigious actress had a turnover of 24 million dollars (19.8 million euros) for her role in the comedy “Let Them All Talk” and for her role in the musical “The Prom”, in addition to the renowned remake of the classic “Little Women”.

6- Emily Blunt. Between “A Quiet Place” and the Disney film “Jungle Cruise” his profit reaches 22.5 million dollars (18.5 million euros).

7- Nicole Kidman. Another successful year for the regular on this list, the Australian actress and producer who earned, this time, 22 million dollars (18.13 million euros) in 2020. All thanks to the sum she got for her performance in the series “The Undoing” from HBO – where he raised 6 million dollars (4.95 million euros) – which he added to his salary in “The Prom”.

8- Ellen Pompeo. “Grey’s Anatomy “, the ABC series, is her main source of income since she is an actress and producer there. Each chapter leaves him 575 thousand dollars (474 ​​thousand euros) and also has a millionaire bonus by contract for exclusivity. His earnings in the past year were $ 19 million (€ 15.6 million).