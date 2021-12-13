The updated prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck is filmed in action on a test track (VIDEO)

Musk clarified that this is not the final version of the truck and that it will still undergo some other changes before series production begins.

A video posted on December 10 on YouTube shows the new prototype of the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck electric truck driving through a test track at the Fremont (California, USA) factory.

What is most striking about this new car variant, in addition to its enormous size, is that it only presents a windshield wiper. Tesla has been developing a single blade electromagnetic windshield wiper system and the Cybertruck is rumored to be the first Tesla vehicle to feature this new technology.

On his Twitter account, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, He said what the windshield wiper is what worries you the most, due to the technical difficulties involved in its development.

“It’s not an easy solution. A drop-down windshield wiper that stores in the front boot. it would be ideal, but complex“, stressed the businessman.

On the other hand, Musk clarified that the law requires manufacturers to supply side mirrors to cars, although “owners can modify them” if they want it.

Tesla also appears to have updated the Cybertruck’s front lighting, adding three smaller lights in the middle of the headlights, as in its original version the vehicle featured a full side-by-side headlamp.

The Cybertruck was officially unveiled in November 2019. Although it has not yet gone on sale, it already has more than 1 million reservations, according to the latest Tesla count. The company expects the first deliveries to be completed in 2022.