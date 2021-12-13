The unsinkable Kate Winslet – Diario de Noticias de Navarra

Kate it’s a lot Winslet. Professionally, but especially personally. In that british and tough character forged over years in the face of misery. Because as well said Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France, “only in adversity do you really know who you are.” And the British actress, who never had it easy (not at all!), Is aware of her many lights (and also shadows): singer, dancer, healthy woman (but without obsessing over her body and figure), but above all excellent actress. She is the protagonist of memorable roles such as the unsinkable Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic (role that she accepted after the recommendation of her close friend Emma thompson), or the tormented April wheeler in Revolutionary Road. And also the undisputed star of Mare of Easttown (HBO), already considered by many as one of the best series of the decade.

And as in fiction, everything that Winslet touches in reality also turns to gold. In fact, the actress from Reading, a town halfway between London and Oxford, is living in glorious times as a businesswoman. He has just found a buyer for the famous duplex he bought in Manhattan for four million euros with his ex-husband, the filmmaker Sam mendes, in 2004. A VIP step in the heights for which he paid an arm and a leg in the worst real estate moment, and which has taken him years to get rid of. No one does not trade in the millions, you know.

But finally, with determination and determination, the sale has been closed for 4.3 million euros, 300,000 less (that yes) than the amount that Winslet initially requested. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, toilet, kitchen, office, living room with fireplace and a huge terrace. The Big Apple is certainly worth it.